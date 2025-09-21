Purdue Tight End George Burhenn Sustains Injury in Notre Dame Game
George Burhenn is dealing with another injury situation. Purdue coach Barry Odom confirmed that the tight end was injured during Saturday's game against Notre Dame.
Burhenn played in the game against Notre Dame, catching two passes for 20 yards. At some point, the sophomore sustained an injury that sidelined him for the second half.
"He was out for the game, and I haven't had a chance to meet with the trainer yet to see any other injuries yet," Odom said after Saturday's game. "It was an arm injury, but I don't know specifically what it was."
Injuries have plagued Burhenn's career at Purdue. Last season, he played in just four games during the 2024 campaign after sustaining a foot injury. He had one reception for three yards.
Burhenn then suffered a leg injury during spring practice in 2025. He underwent surgery five days later and was cleared and ready for Purdue's first practice of fall camp.
Through four games this season, Burhenn has caught nine passes for 94 yards. He's played a key role in Purdue's offense early in the year.
At this time, it's unclear the extent of Burhenn's injury and how much time he'll miss, if any at all.
Lindsey out for the 2025 season
Burhenn's injury isn't the only one of significance Purdue is dealing with right now. Defensive tackle TJ Lindsey has been ruled out for the remainder of the 2025 season after suffering an ACL tear. Odom confirmed that news following Saturday's loss to Notre Dame.
"TJ will be out for the year, unfortunately" Odom said. "He's having surgery on Tuesday. I think it was right leg, ACL. He'll have that repaired.
"In today's world — I hate injuries, I'm not minimizing it — but TJ is really athletic, he's got a great work ethic, we've got great doctors. So, he'll get it fixed, he'll recover, and he's got a long career ahead of him."
Lindsey played in each of Purdue's first three games, making two starts. He was responsible for five tackles, including one for loss. He transferred into the program after spending one season at Auburn, but only appeared in one contest.
Lindsey still has three years of eligibility remaining.
