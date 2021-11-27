LIVE BLOG: Follow Saturday's Purdue, Indiana Game in Real Time; News & Analysis

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Purdue Boilermakers are back at Ross-Ade Stadium for a rivalry matchup with Indiana. The Old Oaken Bucket will be on the line when the teams kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Indiana is currently just 2-9 this season and rides a seven-game losing streak. Purdue enters the game at 7-4 on the year and is a 15-point favorite. Here's a look at how to watch the game, including TV information and the latest point spread. CLICK HERE

Here's how our LIVE BLOG works. We'll keep you updated on everything that goes on in the game in real time, keeping you up to date on injuries, scoring plays and trends. Throughout the game, I'll provide my own analysis as well.

Purdue has a chance to finish the regular season with eight wins for the first time since 2006. It's going to be a fun one here today, let's get things started:

4:31 p.m. ET — On the very next play, O'Connell gets time in the pocket and finds a wide open Paul Piferi for an 18-yard touchdown. Purdue takes a 14-7 lead with 12:42 remaini

4:30 p.m. ET — Aidan O'Connell throws a pick-six, but Broc Thompson was interfered with on the play. A touchdown for Indiana turns into a first-down for Purdue.

4:27 p.m. ET — Purdue takes down Grant Gremel on third down for a loss of five yards. Indiana's punt doesn't get past the 50-yard line, so the Boilermakers will have good field position when the offense takes the field.

4:22 p.m. ET, END Q1 — Purdue and Indiana are tied 7-7 with the second quarter coming up. Aidan O'Connell has completed 10 of his 11 passes for 99 yards already, but a big sack by the Hoosiers shut down the offense's second drive of the game.

Indiana will have 2nd-and-7 from the 15-yard line.

4:18 p.m. ET — David Bell catches his first pass of the day for 14 yards. He needs 87 yards to set the program's single-season receiving yards record. On the same play, tackle Eric Miller came off the field with an apparent injury.

4:05 p.m. ET — After a pass interference penalty on Jamari Brown, Indiana quarterback Donaven McCulley punches in a touchdown from two yards out.

The Hoosiers tie the game 7-7 with 3:38 remaining in the first quarter.

4:04 p.m. ET — Purdue shooting itself in the foot on defense right now. Penalties are helping Indiana march down the field on its first offensive drive of the game. Walk-on quarterback Grant Gremel is passing in rhythm.

3:49 p.m. ET — The Boilermakers catch a break. The offense fumbles the ball on the goal line, but it was recovered by Purdue in the end zone for a touchdown.

The play was under review, and was called a one-yard touchdown by Zander Horvath.

3:48 p.m. ET — Purdue hands the ball off to Jackson Anthrop on fourth and short inside the five-yard line. Anthrop shoots to the right and fires a pass to the end zone intended for Payne Durham.

The pass falls incomplete, but a flag was thrown for pass interference.

3:43 p.m. ET — Purdue moving the ball on its first possession. Aidan O'Connell delivers a strike to redshirt fifth-year senior Jackson Anthrop for a gain of 28 yards.

3:38 p.m. ET — Indiana wins the coin toss and elects to defer to the second half. Purdue will receive to start the game.

PREGAME — Purdue freshman punter Jack Ansell is inactive for the Boilermakers.

The matchup between Purdue and Indiana for the Old Oaken Bucket has produced several memorable performances. The Boilermakers host the Hoosiers in front of a sold-out Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday. JEFF BROHM, TOM ALLEN SHOW RESPECT: Despite a fierce rivalry matchup between Purdue and Indiana on the horizon, coaches Jeff Brohm and Tom Allen have showed nothing but respect for each other. The last time the two teams played, the Hoosiers claimed the Old Oaken Bucket with a 44-41 win at Ross-Ade Stadium.

WHAT JEFF BROHM SAID AHEAD OF THE BUCKET GAME: Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm met with the local media Monday to discuss the team's upcoming matchup against Indiana at Ross-Ade Stadium.

DAVID BELL NAMED BILETNIKOFF FINALIST: Purdue junior wide receiver David Bell is one of three finalists for the 2021 Biletnikoff Award. In 10 games so far this season, he's recorded 87 catches for 1,207 yards and five touchdowns.

