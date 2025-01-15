Pair of Former Purdue Starting Cornerbacks Transferring to Arizona State
A pair of former Purdue starting cornerbacks are headed to Arizona State. Kyndrich Breedlove and Nyland Green have decided to transfer to play for the Sun Devils next season after one year in West Lafayette.
On3's Hayes Fawcett reported on the commitment of both players. Breedlove and Green both revealed their decision on Monday. They're joining an Arizona State squad that finished with an 11-3 record, won the Big 12 championship and reached the College Football Playoff under coach Kenny Dillingham.
Breedlove transferred to Purdue ahead of the 2024 season from Colorado. He started his college career at Ole Miss, where he played for two seasons. In his lone year with the Boilermakers, the cornerback was responsible for 40 tackles, four passes defended and three interceptions.
Breedlove initially entered his name into the transfer portal shortly after Purdue moved on from coach Ryan Walters. He then withdrew and was thought to be returning to West Lafayette for the 2025 campaign. However, it seems that he had a change of heart and will head to Arizona state.
He will have one year of eligibility.
Green transferred to Purdue after playing three seasons at Georgia. In his one year in West Lafayette, he was responsible for 23 tackles, five passes defended and forced a fumble.
Green will also have one year of eligibility to use with the Sun Devils.
Purdue finished the 2024 season with a 1-11 record, firing Walters have just two seasons. Shortly after the conclusion of the campaign, the Boilermakers hired former Missouri and UNLV coach Barry Odom to lead the program.
Related stories on Purdue football
PURDUE FOOTBALL HIRES GM: Purdue officially announced the hire of Brandon Lee as the football program's general manager. He played for coach Barry Odom while at Missouri. CLICK HERE
MBOW ACCEPTS SENIOR BOWL INVITE: Former Purdue offensive lineman Marcus Mbow has received and accepted an invitation to the Reese's Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala. on Feb. 1. CLICK HERE
PURDUE FOOTBALL TRANSFER PORTAL TRACKER: Keeping track of Purdue football's incoming and outgoing transfers during the 2024-25 college football offseason. CLICK HERE