BREAKING: Chiefs Reach 4-Year Extension With Edge Rusher George Karlaftis
Edge rusher George Karlaftis and the Chiefs have reached an agreement on a four-year contract extension, multiple outlets reported Sunday afternoon.
The $93 million deal averages $23.25 million over the contract and includes $62 million guaranteed, tying Karlaftis to the Chiefs franchise through the 2030 season.
Karlaftis, 24, entered the league as one of two first-round selections (30th overall) in the 2022 draft, along with cornerback Trent McDuffie (21st overall). Locking down Karlaftis now puts the spotlight clearly on McDuffie, who could become the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history.
The flagship players in Brett Veach’s 2022 draft, Karlaftis and McDuffie, along with the rest of that stellar class, are aiming to become the first players in 32 years to help their team to Super Bowls in each of their first four NFL seasons.
According to The 33rd Team, only Zach Allen and Trey Hendrickson had more quarterback hits last year than Karlaftis, who has 24½ career sacks in 49 regular-season games.
Just three NFL teams have more sacks than the Chiefs (151) since Veach drafted Karlaftis in 2022: The Ravens (162), Eagles (154) and Cowboys (152). ESPN.com earlier this offseason called Karlaftis the NFL’s most underrated edge rusher.
“If you want to find an underrated edge rusher,” wrote ESPN analyst Aaron Schatz, “there's a general rule to follow: Look for someone who ranks a lot higher in pressures than sacks. That means he's getting to the quarterback and causing negative plays for the opponent, even if he isn't getting the press.
“In 2024, Karlaftis was that guy. He followed up a 10.5-sack season in 2023 with eight sacks last season, but his pressure total was far more impressive. Karlaftis was tied for 14th in the NFL with 44 pressures. He added 11 more pressures in three playoff games and had three sacks against the Texans in the AFC divisional round.”
The Karlaftis extension comes 24 hours after the Chiefs agreed to terms with second-round rookie defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott (63rd overall), who’s expected to help Karlaftis by generating pressure on the interior during passing downs.
Veach also drafted edge rusher Ashton Gillotte (66th overall) at the top of Round 3. Gillotte led the nation in hurries last season at Louisville.
