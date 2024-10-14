NFL Boilers: New York Giants RB Tyrone Tracy Jr. Scores First Touchdown
One week ago, former Purdue running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. made his first NFL start with the New York Giants. This Sunday, the rookie crossed the goal line for the first time in hs professional career.
Tracy scored his first career touchdown with the Giants on Sunday, finding his way to the end zone from the 1-yard line in the third quarter as New York hosted the Cincinnati Bengals.
That score was New York's only one of the night, as the Bengals defeated the Giants 17-7 at MetLife Stadium. Below is the clip of Tracy's first career NFL touchdown:
Tracy finished Sunday night's game with 50 rushing yards and 57 receiving yards to go along with the touchdown. He totaled 23 touches for the game.
Last week, Tracy put up big numbers in his first NFL start with New York. Although he didn't reach the end zone, he totaled 129 yards on 18 carries in a 29-20 victory over the Seattle Seahawks.
It's still early in the season, but Tracy is taking advantage of the opportunity ahead of him. He's proven to be an effective runner for the Giants over the last two weeks.
Through the first six games, Tracy has totaled 208 rushing yards and added 99 receiving yards.
Next weekend, Tracy and New York are back in action in a rivalry game. The Giants will host the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 20, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET and the game airing on FOX.
