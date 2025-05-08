Purdue Adds Another Defensive Lineman Via Transfer Portal
Barry Odom's massive haul from the transfer portal added another piece on Thursday. Purdue earned a commitment from former Long Island University defensive lineman Elijah St. John.
A 6-foot-1, 275-pound defensive lineman, St. John enjoyed an outstanding sophomore campaign in 2024 with the Sharks. He played in all 12 games last fall, racking up 40 tackles, two forced fumbles and a sack.
Per On3's Pete Nakos, St. John was ranked among the top-10 defensive linemen at the FCS level during the 2024 season.
St. John is a native of Clearwater, Fla. and was not ranked as a high school prospect. Now, he's looking to make a difference at the Power Four level.
St. John comes to Purdue after spending his first two seasons at Long Island. Across two years, he played in 20 games and accounted for 53 total tackles. He will have two years of eligibility remaining in West Lafayette.
Odom and his staff have recruited nearly 60 players from the transfer portal since being hired at Purdue in December. The Boilermakers are going to have a completely different look in the 2025 season — not a bad thing after a 1-11 year.
Related stories on Purdue football
MCLAURIN COMMITS TO PURDUE: Former Houston and West Virginia defensive back Hershey McLaurin is the latest to commit to Purdue from the NCAA transfer portal this spring. CLICK HERE
BOILERS GET UCONN KICKER FROM PORTAL: Purdue has added a kicker and punter to its roster ahead of the 2025 season, landing a pledge from Seth Turner out of UConn. He has three years of eligibility. CLICK HERE
FCS DEFENSIVE END COMMITS TO PURDUE: Former Monmouth defensive end Miles Mitchell announced his commitment to Purdue over the weekend. He will have one year of eligibility with the Boilermakers. CLICK HERE