Purdue Big Favorite in Week 1 Opener, According to Gambling Website
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Despite facing an uphill battle with one of the toughest schedules in the Big Ten this upcoming season, Purdue football opens as the clear favorite over Oregon State to begin the season.
A gambling website, BetOnline.ag, is the first site to release the full Week 1 point spreads, and it projects the Boilermakers to start the season with a victory. Purdue opens as a 7.5-point favorite at home.
The team's Week 1 matchup is scheduled for Sept. 4 at 7 p.m. ET in West Lafayette, and Ross-Ade Stadium was cleared for full capacity seating during the 2021 season.
The Boilermakers have struggled in recent years under coach Jeff Brohm. After A 7-6 season in 2017, the team is 12-19 since. The Beavers managed a 2-5 record in 2020, with its two wins coming over California and Oregon.
Here are all the point spreads for Big Ten teams in Week 1:
Saturday, Aug. 28
- Nebraska (minus-9) at Illinois
Thursday, Sept. 2
- Ohio State (minus-14 at Minnesota
Friday, Sept. 3
- Michigan State at Northwestern (minus-7)
Saturday, Sept. 4
- Indiana at Iowa (minus-4.5)
- Oregon State at Purdue (minus-7.5)
- Western Michigan at Michigan (minus-14.5)
- Penn State at Wisconsin (minus-4)
- West Virginia (minus-4.5) at Maryland
- Texas-San Antonio at Illinois (minus-7)
