Purdue's Schedule Loaded With Opponents Ranked in College Football Preseason Top 25
The Associated Press released its preseason top 25 for the 2025 college football season on Monday. Although Purdue isn't ranked, this week's drop does impact the Boilermakers, at least to some degree.
Five of Purdue's opponents on the 2025 schedule are ranked in the top 25 to open the season. All five of those teams are listed inside the top 20. Those teams are Ohio State, Notre Dame, Illinois, Indiana, and Michigan. The Boilermakers will also play USC, which was not ranked but received votes.
Three of Purdue's opponents — Ohio State, Notre Dame, and Indiana — all reached the College Football Playoff last season. The Buckeyes and Fighting Irish played in the National Championship Game, with Ohio State posting a 34-23 victory.
Coach Barry Odom and his staff had a tough task in West Lafayette already, so this makes the 2025 campaign even more difficult. Here's a look at Purdue's schedule, now that the rankings are out (ranked opponents in bold):
- Aug. 30 — vs. Ball State
- Sept. 6 — vs. Southern Illinois
- Sept. 13 — vs. USC
- Sept. 20 — at No. 6 Notre Dame
- Oct. 4 — vs. No. 12 Illinois
- Oct. 11 — at Minnesota
- Oct. 18 — at Northwestern
- Oct. 25 — vs. Rutgers
- Nov. 1 — at No. 14 Michigan
- Nov. 8 — vs. No. 3 Ohio State
- Nov. 15 — at Washington
- Nov. 28 — vs. No. 20 Indiana
Associated Press preseason top 25
1. Texas Longhorns
2. Penn State Nittany Lions
3. Ohio State Buckeyes
4. Clemson Tigers
5. Georgia Bulldogs
6. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
7. Oregon Ducks
8. Alabama Crimson Tide
9. LSU Tigers
10. Miami Hurricanes
11. Arizona State Sun Devils
12. Illinois Fighting Illini
13. South Carolina Gamecocks
14. Michigan Wolverines
15. Florida Gators
16. SMU Mustangs
17. Kansas State Wildcats
18. Oklahoma Sooners
19. Texas A&M Aggies
20. Indiana Hoosiers
21. Ole Miss Rebels
22. Iowa State Cyclones
23. Texas Tech Red Raiders
24. Tennessee Volunteers
25. Boise State Broncos
Others receiving votes: BYU, Utah, Baylor, Louisville, USC, Georgia Tech, Missouri, Tulane, Nebraska, UNLV, Toledo, Auburn, James Madison, Memphis, Florida State, Duke, Liberty, Navy, Iowa, TCU, Pitt, Army, Colorado, Louisiana-Lafayette.
