September 18, 2021
Purdue Cornerback Cory Trice Unavailable in Matchup Against No. 12 Notre Dame

Junior cornerback Cory Trice was seen wearing sweatpants on the Purdue sideline as the team was warming up for its matchup against No. 12 Notre Dame.
Junior cornerback Cory Trice was seen wearing sweatpants on the Purdue sideline as the team was warming up for its matchup against No. 12 Notre Dame.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Purdue junior cornerback Cory Trice will be unavailable this afternoon when the team kicks off against No. 12 Notre Dame on the road. His absence will be a huge blow to the Boilermakers' secondary. 

Trice did not warm up with the team and was seen on the sideline wearing his jersey, sweatpants and a towel wrapped around his head. In the Boilermakers' first two games, he's recorded four tackles, two pass deflections and one quarterback hit. 

Purdue will turn to senior Dedrick Mackey and junior Jamari Brown, a transfer from Kentucky. Redshirt freshman Anthony Romphf and freshman Brandon Calloway are next up in the cornerback rotation. 

The team is scheduled to kick things off against Notre Dame at 2:30 p.m. ET. Purdue is a 7.5-point underdog, according to the SIsportsbook.com website.

