Purdue Staff Identifies 'Glaring Issues' Hurting Boilermaker Defense
Mike Scherer knew it wasn't going to be a pleasant experience when he sat down to watch the film from the Notre Dame game. But the Purdue defensive coordinator understood the importance of swallowing that pill, learn from the tape, and finding where the Boilermakers need to improve.
Scherer, coach Barry Odom, and the rest of the Purdue staff used the off week to evaluate everything from Purdue's first four games, which included a poor defensive performance on Sept. 20 against Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish racked up 539 yards of offense on their way to a 56-30 win.
“It’s never fun," Scherer told reporters on Monday. "No one ever wants to sit there and evaluate something and say, ‘OK, what are all the problems?’ You have to look in the mirror and say, ‘What are the problems? What can we do to fix problems?’ It gave us a lot of time to sit back and really, truly evaluate. Nobody’s feelings are getting hurt. There’s no ego, no nothing.”
Purdue really struggled to contain Notre Dame's rushing attack, as Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price accounted for 231 yards and five rushing touchdowns on 28 carries. As a team, the Irish piled up 258 rushing yards and threw for 281 yards, anchored by quarterback CJ Carr.
Odom acknowledged that coach Marcus Freeman has created an incredibly explosive offense in South Bend, but there were a lot of mistakes to correct on the Purdue sideline.
“We didn’t get off blocks, we didn’t play on their side of the line of scrimmage,” Odom said. “They have a really good offense, but also there were a number of technique things that were not where we needed them to be.”
The trip to South Bend wasn't the first time Purdue's defense had shown signs of weakness. Southern Illinois scored quickly on its first two possessions in a Week 2 game in West Lafayette. In the Big Ten opener on Sept. 13, USC connected on several explosive plays, exposing the Boilermaker secondary.
But the Notre Dame game was the first time this season that Purdue's defense failed to respond to adversity. The Boilers didn't surrender, but they certainly didn't have an answer for the Fighting Irish that day.
“It gave us a lot to work on, that’s for sure. Some glaring issues that come up," Scherer said. "[The off week] gave us an opportunity to look at our weaknesses, both from a schematic and technique standpoint that isn't working."
Scherer likes the 'fight' from defense
With a week off, Purdue's staff used the time to address some of the issues the Boilermakers face on the defensive side of the football. And yes, there are plenty.
The positive for Scherer? He is coaching a group of players with high competitive spirits and a willingness to learn. There is no quit in Purdue's defense, even when times are tough.
“We’re fighters. We’re going to fight. There are times it’s not pretty, there are times we may be out of position, but the guys go fight," Scherer said.
Purdue's defense has shown flashes at times this season. It pitched a shutout in a 31-0 win over Ball State in the season opener. After surrendering those two touchdowns to Southern Illinois in the first quarter, the Boilers held the Salukis to fewer than 100 yards in the second half.
In the Big Ten opener against USC, Purdue forced one of the nation's highest-scoring offenses into five field goal attempts.
Purdue's defense must improve, especially with the eight opponents remaining on the schedule. Scherer is confident his players can make strides simply because of their competitive attitude and willingness to learn.
"I think we understand as a coaching staff that every day … that we can push them to fix mistakes," he said. "We can push them as hard as they need to be pushed in order to get the results we need.”
Related stories on Purdue football
NIGHT GAME ADDED TO PURDUE'S SCHEDULE: The Big Ten released the schedule for Week 7. Purdue will play Minnesota under the lights in an important conference matchup on Oct. 11. CLICK HERE
PURDUE MOVES UP IN ESPN FPI: The Boilermakers are slowly climbing up ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI) after an off week. Where does Purdue stand after Week 5 of the season? CLICK HERE
PURDUE HAS 4 RANKED OPPONENTS LEFT: Purdue's football schedule is still loaded with top 20 opponents after the release of the Week 6 Associated Press poll. CLICK HERE