Purdue Drops 'Go Take It' Hype Trailer For Notre Dame Game
Purdue is looking to put an end to a long losing streak to Notre Dame. On Saturday, the Boilermakers head to South Bend to take on the 24th-ranked Fighting Irish with the Shillelagh Trophy at stake.
It's been nearly two decades since Purdue last beat Notre Dame, losing nine straight games in the rivalry clash. The Boilermakers' last victory came in 2007, and their last win in South Bend was in 2004.
Before kickoff on Saturday, Purdue's creative team released a hype video for the big game in South Bend. The theme for this week? "Go take it."
Purdue enters Saturday's game with a 2-1 record, suffering its first loss last week to USC. Notre Dame, on the other hand, is trying to get its first win of the season, falling to Miami and Texas A&M in its first two contests.
Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on NBC and Peacock.
Purdue vs. Notre Dame game information
Here's everything you need to know about Saturday's rivalry game between Purdue and Notre Dame.
- Who: Purdue Boilermakers (2-1, 0-0 Big Ten) vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (0-2)
- What: Rivalry Game — Shillelagh Trophy
- Date: Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025
- Kickoff time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind. (80,795)
- TV: NBC & Peacock
- TV announcers: Dan Hicks (play-by-play), Jason Garrett (analyst), Zora Stephenson (sideline)
- Radio: Purdue Global Radio Network — WAZY 96.5 FM (Lafayette); WKJG 100.9 FM (Fort Wayne); WNDE 1260 AM (Indianapolis); WGBF 1280 (Evansville); SiriusXM Ch. 85; View all listings: CLICK HERE
- Radio announcers: Tim Newton (play-by-play), Mark Hermann (analyst), Kelly Kitchel (sidelines), Rob Blackman (producer).
- Spread: Notre Dame is a 24.5-point favorite vs. Purdue (via FanDuel Sportsbook)
- All-time series: Notre Dame leads the all-time series vs. Purdue 60-26-2
- Last meeting: Notre Dame defeated Purdue 66-7 at Ross-Ade Stadium on Sept. 14, 2024
- Weather: Per weather.com, Saturday will be partly cloudy in South Bend with a high of 81 degrees and a low of 61 degrees. During the day, there is a 24% chance of rain. That increases to 31% in the evening. Winds are expected to be at 9 mph coming out of the southeast.
