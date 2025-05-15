Purdue Football Adds Another Transfer Defensive Back to Roster
Purdue continues to add to its massive transfer portal class. On Wednesday, the Boilermakers landed a pledge from former Central Arkansas defensive back TD Williams, who brings one season of eligibility to West Lafayette.
Williams announced his decision on social media on Wednesday, saying, "When you got it out the mud it means (something) to you."
Williams played in 33 career games while at Central Arkansas, tallying 78 total tackles, breaking up 27 passes, and hauling in four interceptions. Before playing at the FCS level, the defensive back spent time at Hinds Community College (Miss.).
Coach Barry Odom and the Purdue staff have relied heavily on the transfer portal since taking over in West Lafayette in December. The Boilermakers have added nearly 60 players via transfer, completely overhauling the roster during the winter and spring.
Williams brings a 6-foot-1, 185-pound frame to Purdue and will look to make an immediate impact with the Boilermakers. With so many players transferring into the program in the offseason, it's impossible to project a potential depth chart at this point.
Related stories on Purdue football
PURDUE PROJECTED WIN TOTAL IN 2025: The over/under for Purdue has been set by FanDuel. The Boilermakers are projected at 3.5 wins entering the 2025 college football season. CLICK HERE
HAVE WE LOST THE PLOT IN COLLEGE FOOTBALL? Over the last decade, college football has become more about debate than actual performance. Have we lost the plot with this great sport? CLICK HERE
KICKOFF TIME ANNOUNCED FOR PURDUE-NOTRE DAME: The kickoff time has been announced for Purdue's trip to South Bend for a rivalry clash with Notre Dame during the 2025 college football season. CLICK HERE