Purdue Football Adds Verbal Commitment From 2026 Georgia Safety
Purdue's work on the recruiting trail continues to pay off during the spring and summer months. On Tuesday, the Boilermakers added to their 2026 class, landing a commitment from heavily-recruited safety Dana Greenhow out of Tyrone, Ga.
Greenhow made his announcement with a social media post on X. He becomes the ninth player to commit to Purdue's 2026 class verbally.
Greenhow's decision to commit to Purdue comes just a few days after taking an official visit in late May. He still has other official visits upcoming, including trips to Liberty (June 6), Indiana (June 12), and North Carolina State (June 20), per 247Sports.
The Purdue commit is listed as a 5-foot-11, 170-pound defensive back. Greenhow is coming off a year in which he recorded 23 tackles and three passes defended at Sandy Creek High School. Over the past two seasons, he's responsible for 50 tackles, four passes defended, three tackles for loss, an interception, and a forced fumble.
247Sports has Greenhow ranked as one of the top 100 safeties in the 2026 class and is considered the No. 113 prospect out of Georgia. He received 24 offers on the recruiting trail. In addition to Purdue, he also received interest from Indiana, North Carolina State, Boston College, Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, Kansas, Missouri, Vanderbilt, Wake Forest, and West Virginia at the Power Four level.
With Greenhow's commitment, Purdue has jumped up to 38th in the 2026 recruiting rankings and is now 13th in the Big Ten.
Dana Greenhow highlights
