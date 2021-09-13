Purdue Football Game Time, TV Scheduling Announced for Matchup Against Illinois

Purdue and Illinois will play for the 97th time on Saturday, Sept. 25 at 3:30 p.m. ET, and the game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network. Last season, the Boilermakers earned a 31-24 victory on the road in Champaign, Illinois.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue football is scheduled to play Illinois on Sept. 25 at home inside Ross-Ade Stadium. It was announced Monday that the Boilermakers will kick off their Big Ten schedule at 3:30 p.m. ET, and the game will be broadcast live on the Big Ten Network.

This season, Purdue and Illinois will play each other for 97th time in history. The all-time series is tied at 45-45-6 after the Boilermakers defeated the Fighting Illini 31-24 in Champaign, Illinois, in 2020.

This week, Purdue is scheduled to travel to South Bend, Indiana, to play Notre Dame on Saturday, Sept. 18. The game starts at 2:30 p.m. ET. As of Monday morning, Purdue is a 7.5-point underdog on the road, according to sports gambling website FanDuel.com. The over/under is 58.5 points.

