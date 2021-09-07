Purdue DE George Karlaftis a First-Round Pick in Recent 247Sports 2022 NFL Mock Draft

247Sports projected Purdue junior defensive end George Karlaftis to be selected in the first round by the Arizona Cardinals in a recent 2022 NFL mock draft. He recorded four tackles in the Boilermakers' victory on Saturday.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — As Week 1 of the 2021 college football season came to a close, 247Sports revealed a way-too-early 2022 NFL mock draft that included several of the country's top players.

Purdue junior defensive end George Karlaftis was projected as the No. 16 overall pick in the first round, selected by the Arizona Cardinals. If this came to fruition, Karlaftis would join former Boilermaker wide receiver Rondale Moore on the roster.

Karlaftis recorded four total tackles in a 30-21 victory over Oregon State on Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium. He also assisted on one tackle for loss. Karlaftis was one of eight Big Ten players projected as a first-round pick.

Purdue is scheduled to travel to Hartford, Connecticut to play UConn on Saturday, Sept. 11, at Pratt & Whitney Stadium. The game starts at 3 p.m. ET. As of Tuesday, Purdue is a 33.5-point favorite, according to sports gambling website FanDuel.com. The over/under is 57.5 points.

247Sports 2022 First-Round Mock Draft

Houston Texans: DE Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon Detroit Lions: QB Spencer Rattler, Oklahoma New York Jets: CB Derek Stingley Jr., LSU Jacksonville Jaguars: OL Evan Neal, Alabama Cincinnati Bengals: DL Demarvin Leal, Texas A&M Philadelphia Eagles: S Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame New York Giants: OL Kenyon Green, Texas A&M Las Vegas Raiders: CB Andrew Booth, Clemson Carolina Panthers: QB Carson Strong, Nevada Atlanta Falcons: CB Christian Harris, Alabama Washington Football Team: QB Sam Howell, North Carolina New York Giants (via Chicago Bears): WR Chris Olave, Ohio State Pittsburgh Steelers: CB Kaiir Elam, Florida Minnesota Vikings: OL Charles Cross, Mississippi State Denver Broncos: LB Drake Jackson, USC Arizona Cardinals: DE George Karlaftis, Purdue Indianapolis Colts: WR Garrett Wilson, Ohio State New Orleans Saints: QB Kedon Slovis, USC New England Patriots: LB Nakobe Dean, Georgia Philadelphia Eagles (via Miami Dolphins): DE Zach Harrison, Ohio State Los Angeles Chargers: OT Ikem Ekwonu, NC State Dallas Cowboys: LB Nik Bonitto, Oklahoma Tennessee Titans: TE Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M New York Jets (via Seattle Seahawks): DE Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan Cleveland Browns: WR Justyn Ross, Clemson Miami Dolphins (via San Francisco 49ers): RB Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M Detroit Lions (Via Los Angeles rams): OL Daniel Faalele, Minnesota Green Bay Packers: WR Treylon Burks, Arkansas Baltimore Ravens: OL Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa Buffalo Bills: CB Derion Kendrick, Georgia Tampa Bay Buccaneers: QB Matt Corral, Ole Miss Kansas City Chiefs: OT Nicholas Petit-Frere, Ohio State

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh announced Ronnie Bell is out for the season, No. 1 recruit Walter Nolen will attend the Wolverines' game this saturday and former Michigan State star Le'Veon Bell worked out with the Ravens.

UConn defensive coordinator and interim head coach Lou Spanos named redshirt sophomore Steven Krajewski the team's starting quarterback against Purdue. He replaces sophomore Jack Zergiotis, who started the first two games of the season for the Huskies.

UConn and coach Randy Edsall mutually agreed to for Edsall to step down immediately, instead of at the end of the 2021 season. Purdue coach Jeff Brohm reacted to the decision ahead of the Boilermakers' matchup with the Huskies.

Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm met with the local media Monday to discuss the team's upcoming matchup with UConn on Saturday. Here are the highlights from what he had to say, and what we should expect from the Huskies in Hartford, Connecticut.

Purdue football started its 2021 season as a favorite against Oregon State on Saturday. Despite a close contest, the team executed in key moments, especially on the defensive side of the ball. A look at the Boilermakers' first report card of the year.

Junior tight end Payne Durham caught two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter to help lift Purdue over Oregon State. Junior quarterback Jack Plummer threw for 313 yards in his first season-opening start.

The Purdue defense wreaked havoc on Oregon State in the first half of Saturday's game at Ross-Ade Stadium. Time and time again, it put the offense in a position to take control of a game that ended in a 30-21 victory.

Purdue's 2021 college football schedule includes nine Big Ten games and three nonconference matchups. The team will travel to Hartford, Connecticut to take on UConn next week.

