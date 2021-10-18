Purdue Football Named Cheez-It Bowl National Team of the Week for Upset Over No. 2 Iowa

Purdue football never trailed in a 24-7 victory over No. 2 Iowa on Saturday, upsetting the Hawkeyes and improving to 4-2 on the season.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue football, following a dominant 24-7 upset over No. 2 Iowa on the road at Kinnick Stadium, was recognized as the Cheez-It Bowl National Team of the Week for the weekend of Oct. 16, awarded by the Football Writers Association of America.

This is the third time that Purdue has earned the honor from the FWAA and the team's first since 2018, when on the same weekend of the season, the program defeated then-No. 2 Ohio State 49-20. All Division I FBS and FCS school are eligible to be selected.

This is the 20th season the FWAA will select a national team of the week. Each recipient of the honor receives a custom Cheez-It "care package" along with a hand-crafted game ball.

The other National Team of the Week nominees for the weekend of Oct. 16 were Oklahoma State and ULM.

2021 Cheez-It Bowl National Teams of the Week

Weekend of Sept. 4: UCLA Bruins

Weekend of Sept. 11: Arkansas Razorbacks

Weekend of Sept. 18: Fresno State Bulldogs

Weekend of Sept. 25: N.C. State Wolfpack

Weekend of Oct. 2: Cincinnati Bearcats

Weekend of Oct. 9: Texas A&M Aggies

Weekend of Oct. 16: Purdue Boilermakers

