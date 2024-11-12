Purdue Football Owns Nation's Longest Losing Streak Among Power Conference Teams
The bleeding just won't stop for Purdue football. After an ugly 45-0 loss to Ohio State, the Boilermakers now own the longest losing streak among teams in the Power Four conferences.
Action Network's Brett McMurphy sent out a social media post highlighting the longest current losing streaks in college football. Kent State is the leader by a wide margin, having dropped 18 consecutive contests.
Second on that list? Purdue. The Boilers have dropped eight straight games, the longest streak among teams in power leagues. Purdue's lone win came in the season opener, a 49-0 win over Indiana State (FCS).
Since that victory, Purdue has lost to Notre Dame, Oregon State, Nebraska, Wisconsin, Illinois, Oregon, Northwestern and Ohio State. The Boilers still have games against No. 6 Penn State, Michigan State and No. 5 Indiana ahead.
It's been a tough year for Ryan Walters and Co. in West Lafayette. With the Boilers still having two ranked opponents on the schedule, there's a chance the year ends with a 1-11 record. If that happens, Purdue would take an 11-game losing streak into the 2025 season.
