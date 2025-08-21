Purdue Football Reportedly Rounds Out 2029 Nonconference Schedule
Purdue has reportedly set its nonconference schedule for the 2029 college football season. FBSchedules.com reported that the Boilermakers have added Indiana State to the slate that year, which rounds out the nonconference portion of the schedule for the season.
In 2029, Purdue will now play UConn (Sept. 1), at Vanderbilt (Sept. 8), and Indiana State (Sept. 15) in nonconference action. The Boilermakers also have their nonconference schedules set from 2025-29.
Per FBSchedules.com, Purdue will pay Indiana State $550,000 for making the trip to West Lafayette. The Boilermakers also have the Sycamores on the schedule in 2026. The two teams last played in 2024, a 49-0 win for Purdue at Ross-Ade Stadium.
Here's a look at Purdue's current nonconference schedule from 2025-29.
Purdue 2025 nonconference schedule
- Aug. 30 — vs. Ball State
- Sept. 6 — vs. Southern Illinois
- Sept. 20 — at Notre Dame
Purdue 2026 nonconference schedule
- Sept. 5 — vs. Indiana State
- Sept. 12 — vs. Wake Forest
- Sept. 26 — vs. Notre Dame
Purdue 2027 nonconference schedule
- Sept. 4 — at Notre Dame
- Sept. 11 — vs. North Carolina
- Sept. 18 — vs. Miami (OH)
Purdue 2028 nonconference schedule
- Sept. 2 — vs. Western Illinois
- Sept. 9 — at Wake Forest
- Sept. 23 — vs. Notre Dame
Purdue 2029 nonconference schedule
- Sept. 1 — vs. UConn
- Sept. 8 — at Vanderbilt
- Sept. 15 — vs. Indiana State
Related stories on Purdue football
PURDUE NAMES STARTING QB: After a long battle during spring ball and fall camp, Purdue has finally settled on a starting quarterback for the season opener against Ball State on Aug. 30. CLICK HERE
MOCKOBEE NAMED TO ANOTHER PRESEASON LIST: Purdue senior running back Devin Mockobee is up for another preseason watch list as the college football season creeps closer. CLICK HERE
GRIMES EXCITED TO PLAY IU: Tony Grimes is in his first season at Purdue, but the defensive back is already fired up for the Old Oaken Bucket game against Indiana at the end of the year. CLICK HERE