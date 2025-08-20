Purdue DB Tony Grimes Already Excited for Old Oaken Bucket Game vs. Indiana
Purdue defensive back Tony Grimes hasn't been in West Lafayette a full year yet, but he already understands the magnitude of the rivalry game against Indiana. The intensity within the rivalry and the hatred between the two schools already has the senior leader ready for the Black Friday showdown against the Hoosiers.
Grimes, who followed coach Barry Odom from UNLV to Purdue last December, said it didn't take him long to learn about the importance of the Old Oaken Bucket Game at the end of the season.
"They let me know about that as soon as I got here," Grimes told Query & Company on 107.5 The Fan. "The fans let me know — when I went out to eat, people would let me know. So, yeah, it's a big thing here, for sure."
Last year, Indiana pummeled Purdue into oblivion. The Hoosiers enjoyed their most lopsided victory of the series, posting a 66-0 victory at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington. It was one of the ugliest performances in this history of Boilermaker football.
Grimes wasn't part of that team, but he's already excited for the opportunity to bring the Old Oaken Bucket back to West Lafayette. He says that game is circled on his calendar, though it's still three months away.
"I can't wait to play that game. Like, I can't wait," Grimes said. "If there's one game that I can't wait to play, it's that game. I'm already picturing it in my head — it's going to be a night game, snowy, I hope, they come here. Yeah, I can't wait."
This year's Old Oaken Bucket meeting is set for Friday, Nov. 28 and will be played at Ross-Ade Stadium with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. ET.
