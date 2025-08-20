Purdue RB Devin Mockobee Named to Another Preseason Watch List
Add another preseason honor to this for Purdue senior running back Devin Mockobee. This week, he was named to the Senior Bowl's Top 300 college football players ahead of the start of the 2025 season.
It's the third preseason list Mockobee has been named to this summer. He was also named to the AFCA Good Works Team and the Doak Walker Award Watch List.
Mockobee began his career in West Lafayette as a walk-on for the 2022 squad under then-coach Jeff Brohm. As a freshman, the Boonville, Ind., native racked up 968 yards and nine touchdowns, helping Purdue to a Big Ten West title.
Across three seasons at Purdue, Mockobee has accounted for 2,466 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns. He's also totaled 624 receiving yards and has a pair of touchdown receptions.
Mockobee and the Boilermakers will the field at Ross-Ade Stadium for the first time in 2025 on Saturday, Aug. 30, hosting Ball State. Kickoff is set for noon ET and the game will air on Big Ten Network.
