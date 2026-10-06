Purdue's Offense Searching For Fix to Turn Red Zone Field Goals Into Touchdowns

The numbers look good on paper. Purdue's offense has made 24 trips to the red zone through the first five games and converted on 22 of those visits. Among Big Ten teams, those figures rank fourth and third, respectively. But the Boilermakers are still searching for more.

Yes, Purdue has ended a red zone drive with points 91.67% of the time, but it has only scored a touchdown on 13 of those trips. It was an issue again on Saturday in Champaign, getting deep into Illinois territory four times. The Boilers settled for three field goals from Jacobo Echeverria Lozano and their only red zone touchdown came on a one-yard run from Antonio Harris with 4:29 left in the game.

Points are better than no points, but Purdue could have busted the game wide open early against the Fighting Illini by reaching paydirt on more of those trips.

“Red zone scores the other day were four for four. Now, unfortunately, they weren't all touchdowns," head coach Barry Odom said on Monday. "So if we can get to the point that we're scoring touchdowns, then just, like, you know, this game we would have broken the thing open earlier.”

What's been the primary issue with Purdue's red zone offense? Obviously, the field is shortened, which doesn't allow the receivers to get much space. That's just one factor.

The bigger issue has come on the ground. At times, Purdue's rushing attack has powered its way across the goal line, but running the football consistently has been the problem.

"We've been good at scoring from the 20- to 30-yard lines, kind of in that area of the field," offensive coordinator Josh Henson said. "Obviously, when you get down low, there is no running by someone. You have to execute the passing game in tight windows and in front of people. But the bottom line is you have to be able to run the ball. We've got to get it schemed up better."

Purdue's lone touchdown in the first half on Saturday came on a 21-yard pass from quarterback Ryan Browne to receiver Tra'Mar Harris. But that was just one of four touchdowns the Boilermakers have scored from outside the red zone this season.

For Purdue to win games in the Big Ten — and yes, there is plenty of meat remaining on the schedule — it must operate better when it gets into scoring territory. The field goals worked out on Saturday in Champaign, but it will take touchdowns to beat some of the teams remaining on the slate.

What's the solution for Purdue's red zone issues?

Purdue Boilermakers offensive coordinator Josh Henson. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Henson shouldered much of the blame when talking about Purdue struggling to score touchdowns in the red zone. He admitted that he needs to call better plays in that area, putting his players in position to score.

At the same time, though, players must start winning some matchups along the offensive line. If the Boilermakers can get a stronger push up front, it will open up running lanes for the ball carriers.

"When you get there, the space gets tighter, the safeties are a little lower, you don't have to cover as deep, they're a little faster reacting to the ball," Henson said. "We have to win one-on-one matchups on the edge to help us open up the run game. When we run it, we've gotta be more effective up front and move some people and grind out those extra three or four yards."

Henson has done some creative things offensively this season, but will we see it happen more often in the red zone after struggling to score again Saturday?

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