Purdue OC Graham Harrell Included on College Football Hall of Fame Ballot
Purdue offensive coordinator and former Texas Tech star quarterback Graham Harrell has earned a spot on the 2025 ballot for the College Football Hall of Fame. The National Football Foundation released the ballot on Monday.
Harrell played at Texas Tech from 2005-08 under coach Mike Leach. He was a three-year starter with the Red Raiders, racking up 15,793 passing yards and 134 touchdowns with only 34 interceptions. Harrell also completed nearly 70% of his passes in his career.
Texas Tech enjoyed three nine-win seasons during Harrell's time in Lubbock, including an 11-2 campaign in 2008. That season, Harrell was a key figures in one of the greatest plays in college football history.
In a Big 12 showdown between No. 1 Texas and No. 7 Texas Tech, Harrell threw a game-winning touchdown pass to Michael Crabtree with one second remaining. The Red Raiders won the game 39-33, handing the Longhorns their only loss of the season.
After throwing for 5,111 yards, 45 touchdowns and completing 70.6% of his passes, Harrell was named the Sporting News Player of the Year in 2008. He was also the winner of the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award and was a first-team All-American selection.
Harrell joined Purdue's staff in 2023, when Ryan Walters was named head coach. Prior to his arrival in West Lafayette, Harrell had coaching stops with West Virginia, USC, North Texas and Washington State.
Former Purdue wide receiver Taylor Stubblefield (2001-04) was also included on the 2025 College Football Hall of Fame ballot.
