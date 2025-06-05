College Football Analyst Makes Prediction For Purdue's 2025 Season
Trying to predict Purdue's 2025 football season is a little tricky. The Boilermakers are coming off one of the worst seasons in program history, are welcoming in a new coaching staff and will have 70 fresh faces on the roster this year. Basically, any sort of projection is a guess at this point.
College Football News publisher and writer Pete Fiutak is as plugged in as any media member in the country, though, and he has a somewhat optimistic outlook for the Boilermakers in 2025.
No, there are no predictions of an Indiana-like 2024 turnaround. He doesn't even have Purdue making a bowl game. However, he does believe the defense will look much better under Barry Odom, and expects a more competitive product on a weekly basis.
The problem? there are just a lot of uncertainties regarding Purdue's roster. Plus, the Boilers will play one of the toughest schedules in the country. For those reasons, Fiutak predicts a 4-8 year in West Lafayette.
"Purdue is starting from near scratch, and while the team will be better, this is all based on trying to figure out how all the puzzle pieces will be put together," Fiutak writes. "Again, this will be a stronger, more talented team. The starting 22 is better, the coaching is better, and the schedule is …Yikes.
"With a schedule that includes all four schools that were in the last two CFP National Championships. That, along with improved Minnesota, USC, and Illinois teams, and with a date against a Rutgers squad that will be the best yet under Greg Schiano, it’ll be a fight each week after starting with wins over Ball State and Southern Illinois."
Last year, Purdue went 1-11 and suffered blowout losses in numerous contests. Maybe a 4-8 record isn't the best season, but it's certainly a step in the right direction.
We'll catch our first glimpse of the Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 30 when Purdue hosts Ball State. Kickoff is set for noon ET and the game will air on Big Ten Network.
Related stories on Purdue football
PURDUE FOOTBALL RECREATES HALIBURTON SHOT: How are Purdue football players preparing for the NBA Finals? By recreating Tyrese Haliburton's improbable Game 1 shot that helped the Indiana Pacers beat the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE
PURDUE LANDS COMMITMENT FROM GEORGIA SAFETY: Purdue continues to add to its 2026 recruiting class, picking up a commitment from three-star Georgia safety Dana Greenhow, who had received 24 offers. CLICK HERE
ESPN'S FPI PROJECTS PURDUE'S 2025 SEASON: Using its updated Football Power Index (FPI), ESPN projected Purdue's 2025 season, along with percentages to win the Big Ten and make the College Football Playoff. CLICK HERE