WATCH: Purdue Football Players Hilariously Recreate Tyrese Haliburton's Game 1 Shot vs. Knicks
For the first time in 25 years, the Indiana Pacers are playing in the NBA Finals. The team has captured the attention of everyone across the state, including the Purdue football team. In celebration of the Pacers competing for a championship, the Boilermakers decided to recreate Tyrese Haliburton's improbable Game 1 shot against the New York Knicks.
Thursday morning, Purdue football posted a video of several players attempting to recreate Haliburton's miraculous shot, which bounced off the back iron and fell softly through the net at the end of regulation to force overtime. The Pacers stole Game 1 from the Knicks, winning 138-135.
Indiana defeated New York 4-2 in the Eastern Conference Finals, punching their ticket to their first NBA Finals since 2000. Below are clips of the Purdue football players attempting to recreate the shot.
As you'll notice, the Boilers attempted to recreate Haliburton's shot on a Little Tikes hoop ... on a football field. So, it's not an exact imitation, but close enough.
Some players showed some basketball skill. Others were ... way off the mark.
The Pacers are in Oklahoma City for the first two games, playing the Oklahoma City Thunder. Game 1 is scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m. ET, and the game will air on ABC. Game 2 is set for Sunday, and tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET.
The Finals come to Indiana on Wednesday, June 11, for Game 3 and Friday, June 13, for Game 4. Both games will start at 8:30 p.m. ET and will air on ABC.
Purdue football is the only one showing love to the Pacers for reaching the NBA Finals. After Indiana defeated the Knicks, the men's basketball social media team also sent out a congratulatory post.
Related stories on Purdue football
PURDUE LANDS COMMITMENT FROM GEORGIA SAFETY: Purdue continues to add to its 2026 recruiting class, picking up a commitment from three-star Georgia safety Dana Greenhow, who had received 24 offers. CLICK HERE
ESPN'S FPI PROJECTS PURDUE'S 2025 SEASON: Using its updated Football Power Index (FPI), ESPN projected Purdue's 2025 season, along with percentages to win the Big Ten and make the College Football Playoff. CLICK HERE
KERRIGAN ON HALL OF FAME BALLOT: Former Purdue defensive end and Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, Ryan Kerrigan, earned a spot on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot. He is considered one of the top rush ends to ever play for the Boilermakers. CLICK HERE