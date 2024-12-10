Barry Odom Flips 2 UNLV Commits to Purdue, Including His Son
One of the first commitments Barry Odom has received in his short time as Purdue's coach has come from inside his own home. His son, quarterback Garyt Odom, is one of two players flipping their commitment from UNLV to Purdue. The other is linebacker Parker Meese.
Fayetteville High School (Ark.) confirmed that both Meese and Garyt will sign with Purdue. They had previously been part of a 21-man recruiting class that Barry signed while at UNLV.
Meese is a 6-foot-1, 215-pound linebacker from Fayetteville who received more than 30 offers on the recruiting front. He's ranked as the No. 212 linebacker in the 2025 class, per 247Sports. Other power programs to offer Meese included Arkansas, Auburn, Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, Ole Miss, Penn State Oregon and others.
Garyt is a three-star quarterback who ranks as the No. 124 player at his position, per 247Sports. He received nine total offers, including from Louisville, Nebraska, Penn State and Texas A&M.
Those are nice additions for the Boilermakers, who signed a small 2025 recruiting class because of the coaching uncertainty. Purdue landed signings from just six prospects in this cyle. With Garyt and Meese committing, it brings that tally up to eight.
It's still a small class, but adding a few names certainly helps.
