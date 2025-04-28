Purdue Wide Receiver Opts For NCAA Transfer Portal After Two Seasons With Boilers
Another player has decided to leave the Purdue football program this spring. Wide receiver Jayden Dixon-Veal is entering the NCAA transfer portal. The senior sent out a post on social media announcing his decision but later deleted it.
Dixon-Veal is no longer listed on Purdue's 2025 roster.
A junior college transfer, Dixon-Veal spent two seasons with the Boilermakers and had his most productive season in 2023. That season, he hauled in 16 receptions for 142 yards and a touchdown. During the 2024 campaign, Dixon-Veal had just three catches for 23 yards.
Because Dixon-Veal appeared in just three games at Purdue in 2024, he was able to retain a redshirt season. The senior will have one year of eligibility at his next destination.
More than 20 players from Purdue have entered the NCAA transfer portal since the conclusion of the spring practice period. Those departures have forced coach Barry Odom and his staff to recruit heavily out of the portal during the offseason to assemble a roster for the 2025 season.
