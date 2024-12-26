Report: Former Purdue Coach Ryan Walters A Target For Washington DC Vacancy
Former Purdue coach Ryan Walters may soon be landing his next job. Per Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports, Walters is a candidate to be the next defensive coordinator at Washington.
Washington coach Jedd Fisch is looking to replace Steve Belichick, who is leaving Seattle to take a job with his father, Bill Belichick, at North Carolina. The Huskies finished the 2024 season with a 6-6 record.
Walters was the head coach at Purdue for the past two seasons. He was terminated following a disappointing 2024 campaign in which the Boilermakers finished 1-11. He was 5-19 in two years as a head coach.
Prior to arriving at Purdue, Walters was a hot commodity as a defensive coordinator. In 2022, he was the mastermind behind an Illinois defense that led the nation in points allowed per game, giving up just 12.8 per contest. The Illini also ranked third nationally in total defense and were ranked in the top-10 against the run and the pass that season.
Walters began his college coaching career in 2009, starting off as a student assistant at Colorado. He then worked at Arizona from 2010-11, beginning as a graduate assistant and earning a promotion to the defensive backs coach. Walters then had one-year stops at Oklahoma (2012), North Texas (2013) and Memphis (2014).
In 2015, Walters got a job at Missouri as a safeties coach. He then served as the Tigers' defensive coordinator from 2016-20 before joining Bret Bielema's Illinois staff in the same role in 2020.
Purdue is scheduled to make a trip to Seattle to play Washington on Saturday, Nov. 15.
Related stories on Purdue football
PURDUE FOOTBALL 2025 STAFF: Purdue coach Barry odom got to work immediately on hiring a new staff at Purdue. He's the rundown of the Boilermakers' staff heading into the 2025 season. CLICK HERE
FORMER PURDUE TE COMMITS TO OHIO STATE: Former Purdue tight end Max Klare has committed to Ohio State, according to a report from ESPN. He had 685 yards and four touchdowns for the Boilers in 2024. CLICK HERE
PURDUE GETS FIRST TRANSFER PLAYER: Purdue football has landed its first transfer portal commitment, getting a pledge from former Arkansas quarterback Malachi Singleton. CLICK HERE
PURDUE FOOTBALL TRANSFER PORTAL TRACKER: Keeping track of Purdue football's incoming and outgoing transfers during the 2024-25 college football offseason. CLICK HERE