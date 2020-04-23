Draft Pick Countdown, No. 2: Rod Woodson, a Freak Of Nature

Editor's Note: This is the ninth story on our countdown of the 10-best Purdue draft picks in NFL history, appearing at No. 2, Rod Woodson.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Rod Woodson was simply a freak of nature when it came to athleticism and he became one of the best to ever play at Purdue and in the NFL at his position, which is why he ranks second in the best NFL draft picks of all time from Purdue.

Woodson was selected in the first round with the 10th overall pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 1987 NFL Draft. Little did the Steelers know that they were selecting, arguably, one of the best defensive backs to ever play in the league.

By the time his 17-year career had concluded, Woodson made both the NFL's 75th and 100th Anniversary All-Time Teams, the NFL 1990's All-Decade Team and the Pittsburgh Steelers' All-Time Team.

Woodson made the Pro Bowl 11 times a record for defensive backs, and he became the first player to earn trips to the Pro Bowl as a cornerback, safety and kick returner. He finished his career with 71 interceptions — third most in NFL history — 1,483 interception return yards (second-most in NFL history), 32 fumble recoveries (NFL record by a defensive player) and 12 interception returns for a touchdown (NFL record).

Woodson was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2009.

What Rod Woodson did at Purdue

The USA Today High School All-American from Fort Wayne stepped foot on campus in West Lafayette, Ind. and became an elite Boilermaker. Woodson's last three years, he named as a first-team All-Big Ten selection, an honor only three other players in school history had accomplished.

Woodson received national attention by making first-team All-American honors his junior and senior seasons. He finished his career with 11 interceptions, including three that were returned for touchdown to go along with 29 pass breakups. Also, Woodson ranks second in school history with 320 solo tackles and fourth in total tackles, which he 445 of. He was a great kicker returner, as well, and had over 1,500 career kickoff return yards.

Woodson's greatest game for the Boilermakers happened to be his last career collegiate game. He played on both sides of the ball against rival Indiana and was dominant in 17-15 victory to win the Old Oaken Bucket.

Woodson started at running back and rushed for a team season-high 93 yards on 15 carries and he caught three passes for 67 yards. On the defensive side, Woodson had 10 tackles, one pass breakup and one forced fumble. He had 76 return yards on three punts and two kickoffs, as well. Woodson played a remarkable 137 snaps, which totaled to approximately 90 percent of the game.

Woodson was also a fantastic track runner at Purdue. Twice he earned All-America honors in hurdles and was a five-time Big Ten Champion in the 60 and 110-meter hurdles. In 1984, he qualified for the Olympic Trails in the 110-meter hurdles, but he decided to pursue a career in the NFL instead.

In 2003, Woodson was enshrined as a member in the Purdue Intercollegiate Athletics Hall of Fame and in 2016 he was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.

What Rod Woodson did in the NFL

Due to a contract dispute, Woodson missed training camp and the holdout lasted 95 days. During the holdout, he ran on the European track circuit and posted the fourth-fastest 110-meter hurdle time in world.

Woodson is one of only two athletes in history to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame and also earn a world ranking in the high hurdles.

Woodson played a decade with the Pittsburgh Steelers, after a deal was signed in October 1987 of his rookie season. With the Steelers, Woodson made seven Pro Bowls, five first-team All-Pro selections and two second-team All-Pro selections.

In 1993, Woodson posted his best season by finishing with 95 combined tackles, a career-high eight interceptions, two sacks and one touchdown. Woodson was named NFL Defensive Player of the Year and AFC Player of the Year.

In 1995, the Steelers and Woodson made it to Super Bowl XXX, but fell to the Dallas Cowboys 27-17. That season, Woodson returned from reconstructive surgery on his ACL, becoming the first player to do so in the same season. He only was allowed to play 12 snaps in the big game.

Woodson signed with the San Francisco 49ers in 1997, but only played one season with the club. He then went on to sign with the Baltimore Ravens, where he spent four years.

In 1999, Woodson led the NFL in interceptions. He made the Pro Bowl three times with a Ravens and, in 2000, he helped the Baltimore to a 34-7 Super Bowl XXXV victory over the New York Giants. Woodson had six tackles in the game.

He finished his career with the Oakland Raiders, where he led the league in interceptions in 2002 and earned his sixth career first-team All-Pro honor that same year. Woodson also made his 11th career Pro Bowl in 2002. Oakland made it to Super Bowl XXXVII, but lost despite Woodson's eight combined tackles and pass breakup, 48-21.

Woodson is one of only 10 players in NFL history to reach the Super Bowl three times with three different teams.

