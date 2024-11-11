Spreads Released for Every Big Ten Game in Week 12
The spreads for the seven games in the Big Ten in Week 12 have been released. There's quite a variety of lines entering the coming week of matchups.
Three spreads are within 4.5 points, while three games have spreads of 14.5 points or more. It's quite a difference, isn't it?
Here's a rundown of the spreads that have been released, via FanDuel.com:
UCLA vs. Washington
- Date: Friday, Nov. 15
- Kickoff time: 9 p.m. ET
- Location: Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash.
- TV information: FOX
- Spread: Washington minus-3.5
Ohio State vs. Northwestern
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 16
- Kickoff time: Noon ET
- Location: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Ill.
- TV information: Big Ten Network
- Spread: Ohio State minus-31.5
Michigan State vs. Illinois
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 16
- Kickoff time: 2:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill.
- TV information: Fox Sports 1
- Spread: Illinois minus-3.5
Penn State vs. Purdue
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 16
- Kickoff time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.
- TV information: CBS
- Spread: Penn State minus-28.5
Nebraska vs. USC
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 16
- Kickoff time: 4 p.m. ET
- Location: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif.
- TV information: FOX
- Spread: USC minus-8.5
Rutgers vs. Maryland
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 16
- Kickoff time: 6 p.m. ET
- Location: SECU Stadium in College Park, Md.
- TV information: Fox Sports 1
- Spread: Maryland minus-4.5
Oregon vs. Wisconsin
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 16
- Kickoff time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis.
- TV information: NBC
- Spread: Oregon minus-14.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
