Spreads Released for Every Big Ten Game in Week 12

The spreads have been released for all seven games on the Big Ten schedule in Week 12.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (16) celebrates with running back Jordan Smikle (80)
Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (16) celebrates with running back Jordan Smikle (80) / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
The spreads for the seven games in the Big Ten in Week 12 have been released. There's quite a variety of lines entering the coming week of matchups.

Three spreads are within 4.5 points, while three games have spreads of 14.5 points or more. It's quite a difference, isn't it?

Here's a rundown of the spreads that have been released, via FanDuel.com:

UCLA vs. Washington

  • Date: Friday, Nov. 15
  • Kickoff time: 9 p.m. ET
  • Location: Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash.
  • TV information: FOX
  • Spread: Washington minus-3.5

Ohio State vs. Northwestern

  • Date: Saturday, Nov. 16
  • Kickoff time: Noon ET
  • Location: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Ill.
  • TV information: Big Ten Network
  • Spread: Ohio State minus-31.5

Michigan State vs. Illinois

  • Date: Saturday, Nov. 16
  • Kickoff time: 2:30 p.m. ET
  • Location: Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill.
  • TV information: Fox Sports 1
  • Spread: Illinois minus-3.5

Penn State vs. Purdue

  • Date: Saturday, Nov. 16
  • Kickoff time: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • Location: Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.
  • TV information: CBS
  • Spread: Penn State minus-28.5

Nebraska vs. USC

  • Date: Saturday, Nov. 16
  • Kickoff time: 4 p.m. ET
  • Location: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif.
  • TV information: FOX
  • Spread: USC minus-8.5

Rutgers vs. Maryland

  • Date: Saturday, Nov. 16
  • Kickoff time: 6 p.m. ET
  • Location: SECU Stadium in College Park, Md.
  • TV information: Fox Sports 1
  • Spread: Maryland minus-4.5

Oregon vs. Wisconsin

  • Date: Saturday, Nov. 16
  • Kickoff time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Location: Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis.
  • TV information: NBC
  • Spread: Oregon minus-14.5

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Published
Dustin Schutte
DUSTIN SCHUTTE

