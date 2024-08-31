WATCH: Purdue Football Drops Hype Video Ahead of Season Opener
The 2024 college football season has arrived in West Lafayette. Saturday, Purdue takes the field against Indiana State for the first game of the year. The Boilermakers are fired up and ready to get back inside Ross-Ade Stadium.
Friday, Purdue's social media team dropped a hype video for Saturday's showdown against the Sycamores. Below is the minute-long video that will help get you amped up for the Week 1 matchup.
The Boilermakers are entering the second year under coach Ryan Walters. After finishing 4-8 in 2023, Purdue is eager to get back onto the field and prove that it has made some serious offseason improvements.
Walters' squad is carrying a major chip on its shoulder after it was picked to finish dead last in the Big Ten this season.
"I definitely feel like there's a chip on everyone's shoulder in the building," Walters said at Big Ten Media Days. "We're all here to compete. The three things we talk most about in our program are competitive, selfless and disciplined with competitive being at the forefront.
"So, when you go 4-8, you better have a chip on your shoulder. I feel like the guys we brought in feel like they have something to prove, as well. Definitely use it as motivation. Can't really pay attention or harp on it too much, but we're not going to turn a blind eye to the elephant in the room. We definitely addressed that as a team."
Purdue and Indiana State will go head-to-head at noon ET on Saturday, with the game airing on Big Ten Network.
