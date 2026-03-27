Purdue vs. Arizona Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for NCAA Tournament Elite 8

The Arizona Wildcats hype train continues after dismantling the Arkansas Razorbacks in the Sweet 16. They now have an average scoring margin of +22.3 through their first three games of the NCAA Tournament.

Things will get a bit tougher for them in the Elite Eight when they take on the 2-seed Purdue Boilermakers. Purdue took down the Texas Longhorns with a last-second basket on Thursday night and is looking to become another team representing the Big Ten in the Final Four, with one of Iowa or Illinois already guaranteed a spot.

Let's take a look at the odds and my best bet for this Saturday night showdown.

Purdue vs. Arizona Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Spread

Purdue +6.5 (-110)

Arizona -6.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Purdue +228

Arizona -285

Total

OVER 152.5 (-110)

UNDER 152.5 (-110)

Purdue vs. Arizona How to Watch

Date: Saturday, March 28

Game Time: 8:49 pm ET

Venue: SAP Center at San Jose

How to Watch (TV): TrueTV/TBS

Purdue Record: 30-8

Arizona Record: 35-2

Purdue vs. Arizona Betting Trends

Purdue is 4-2 ATS in its last six games

The OVER is 4-1 in Purdue's last five games

Purdue is 4-1 straight up and ATS in their last five games vs. Arizona

Arizona is 5-1 ATS in its last six games

The OVER is 4-1 in Arizona's last five games

Purdue vs. Arizona Best Prop Bet

Trey Kaufman-Renn UNDER 17.5 Points (-122) via FanDuel

Trey Kaufman-Renn is Purdue's primary weapon down low, and he's been on a hot run, scoring 19+ points in four straight games dating back to the Big Ten Championship. Unfortunately for him, I think now is the time to sell high on the senior. The Wildcats have arguably the best interior defense in the country, keeping teams to shooting just 44.2% from two-point range, which is the second-best mark in college basketball. If Purdue wants to win this game, they're going to have to try to attack Arizona on the perimeter with their guards instead of Kaufman-Renn down low.

Purdue vs. Arizona Prediction and Pick

Purdue benefited from facing a few teams in this tournament who have struggled defensively this season. That's not going to be the case against Arizona. The Wildcats have been playing near-flawless basketball all season, and they're peaking at the perfect time. They rank 36th in effective field goal percentage and sixth in defensive efficiency.

If any team wants to hang with the Wildcats, they have to find a way to defend the interior. 73.6% of Arizona's shots this season have come from two-point range, which is the third-highest rate amongst all teams. Now, they get to face a Purdue team that struggles defending the interior, ranking 250th in opponent two-point field goal percentage, allowing teams to shoot 53.3% from two-point range. That area has gotten even worse for them in the tournament, allowing teams to shoot 55.7% from two-point range over their last three games.

I think Arizona is going to once again win in convincing fashion.

Pick: Arizona -6.5 (-110) via Caesars

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