What is Purdue Football's All-Time History vs. Ball State?
A new era of Purdue football kicks off on Saturday, Aug. 30 when the Boilermakers host Ball State at Ross-Ade Stadium. Based on history, it's a pretty good opponent to start the season with for coach Barry Odom and his team.
Purdue has enjoyed plenty of success against the in-state foe since the first game on Sept. 21, 1985. The Boilermakers and Cardinals have played a total of eight times, with Purdue posting a perfect record in the head-to-head series.
This year's meeting marks the first between the two teams since Danny Hope was on the sidelines in West Lafayette, with the last game played on Sept. 18, 2010.
Here's how Purdue has performed against Ball State over the years.
Purdue vs. Ball State history
- First game: Purdue def. Ball State 37-18 on Sept. 21, 1985.
- Most recent game: Purdue def. Ball State 24-13 on Sept. 18, 2010.
- All-time record: Purdue leads the all-time series 8-0.
- Games played in West Lafayette: 8 (Purdue 8-0)
- Games played in Muncie: 0
- Games played at neutral site: 0
Most lopsided Purdue victory
- Purdue def. Ball State 59-7 on Sept. 11, 2004
The Boilermakers had their most impressive victory over Ball State in the series in 2004, thanks to the big arm of Kyle Orton. Purdue enjoyed a 52-point win over the Cardinals at Ross-Ade Stadium, with Orton lighting up the scoreboard and throwing for 329 yards and five touchdowns while completing 23-of-26 passes. Receiver Taylor Stubblefied was on the receiving end of three of those touchdown passes.
Closest Purdue victory
- Purdue def. Ball State 38-28 on Sept. 16, 2006
Ball State didn't really teeter along the lines of an upset in 2006, but it did put up a fight. The Cardinals scored the first touchdown of the afternoon and held a 10-7 advantage after the first quarter. But Purdue ultimately got itself together, went on a 31-3 run and jumped out to a 38-13 lead before Ball State scored a pair of late touchdowns in the fourth quarter to close the gap. Tight end Dustin Keller had four catches for 148 yards and a touchdown and quarterback Curtis Painter threw for 416 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions.
Purdue's average margin of victory
- Purdue has a 21.6-point average margin of victory vs. Ball State
Purdue and Ball State have had some close-ish battles over the years, but ultimately the Boilermakers' talent has prevailed. The Boilers have won each of the eight meetings by double figures and have an average margin of victory of 21.6 points per game.
Related stories on Purdue football
MOCKOBEE NAMED TO WATCH LIST: Purdue senior running back Devin Mockobee is up for another preseason watch list as the college football season creeps closer. CLICK HERE
BOILERS HOST SPECIAL GUEST AT PRACTICE: Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti made a stop in West Lafayette on Tuesday, taking in one of Purdue's football practices before the start of the 2025 season. CLICK HERE
WINGFIELD'S INJUNCTION DENIED: A former Purdue offensive lineman had his case for a sixth season of eligibility denied by a court on Monday. He was planning to play at USC in 2025. CLICK HERE