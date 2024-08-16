Big Ten News: Rutgers Athletic Director Pat Hobbs Resigns
Rutgers athletic director Pat Hobbs resigned from his position on Friday, effective immediately. He had been in the position since November 2015. NJ.com reported on the surprising news.
Hobbs' resignation was not expected. Per ESPN's Pete Thamel, the decision came after Hobbs had a meeting with his "cardiac team," deciding to step down because of health concerns.
"After meeting with my cardiac team this week and having just been apprised of the results of my latest round of testing, it is clear that I can not continue to serve as Athletic Director given the requirements of the position," Hobbs wrote in an email to school president Jonathan Holloway. "I recognize this is not the ideal timeframe to depart, however other factors need to take precedence."
Deputy athletic director Ryan Pisarri will replace Hobbs on an interim basis. The school will begin a search for a permanent replacement.
The news comes just two weeks before the Rutgers football team is scheduled to play its first game of the 2024 season. The Scarlet Knights open the year on Thursday, Aug. 29 against Howard at SHI Stadium (6 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network).
Rutgers is expected to be a dark horse team in the Big Ten this season because of the returning talent and a generous schedule. The Scarlet Knights finshed last season with a 7-6 record.
Hobbs was responsible for bring football coach Greg Schiano back to Piscataway on Dec. 1, 2019. The Scarlet Knights enter their fifth season since Schiano's return and have posted a 19-28 record with two bowl appearances.
Hobbs also hired men's basketball coach Steve Pikiell, who has raised the standard on the hardwood. Pikiell took over the program in 2016, leading the Scarlet Knights to a 132-123 record, which includes three NCAA Tournament appearances and one trip to the NIT.
Prior to Friday's announcement, Hobbs was under contract at Rutgers through 2028.
Related Big Ten stories
BIG TEN HOCKEY SERIES AT WRIGLEY FIELD: The Big Ten and Chicago Cubs are partnering for a special hockey series this winter, launching The Frozen Confines: Big Ten Hockey Series at Wrigley Field. CLICK HERE
COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF RANKINGS SHOWS: The College Football Playoff committee has announced the dates and times for the 2024 rankings shows, which will air on ESPN. CLICK HERE
WISCONSIN SETTLES ON QB1: With only a few weeks until the first kickoff of the 2024 season, Wisconsin has named Tyler Van Dyke its starting quarterback. He spent four years at Miami. CLICK HERE