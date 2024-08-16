Big Ten Daily (Aug. 16): Big Ten Partners with Chicago Cubs for Hockey Series
The Big Ten is taking hockey to the Friendly Confines of Wrigley Field. This week, the conference announced that it is partnering with the Chicago Cubs for a special ice hockey series in January 2025.
In a press release on Thursday, the Big Ten announced its partnership with the Cubs to launch The Frozen Confines: BIg Ten Hockey Series. This year's event will feature two double-headers on January 3, 2025 and January 4, 2025. All four games will be played at Wrigley Field.
"The Frozen Confines will feature three Big Ten men’s hockey games, plus a Western Collegiate Hockey Association (WCHA) women’s game, the weekend of January 3-4, 2025 at Wrigley Field," the statement said. "Big Ten Network will carry all four games live. While the order of games is pending, start times are set for 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. CT on January 3 and for 4:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. CT on January 4."
Matchups for the Frozen Confines are as follows:
Friday, Jan. 3
- Penn State vs. Notre Dame
- Ohio State vs. Michigan
Saturday, Jan. 4
- Ohio State vs. Wisconsin (WCHA)
- Wisconsin vs. Michigan State
Ohio State has its starting quarterback
The anticipation is over. With a few weeks remaining until the first game of the season, Ohio State coach Ryan Day has officially announced the starting quarterback. As expected, Will Howard will take the first snaps for the Buckeyes in 2024.
Howard transferred to Ohio State after spending four seasons at Kansas State. He enjoyed the best season of his career in 2023, throwing for 2,643 yards and 24 touchdowns while completing better than 61% of his passes.
He also rushed for 351 yards and added nine trips to the end zone on the ground.
"We're really excited about Will being the starter," Day said. "He has really taken command of the offense. You feel him in the huddle, you feel his experience. He did a really good job of changing his body in the offseason, so he's become a threat, both with his legs and with his arm. The more he understands what he's doing out there ... he's really executing very well."
Ohio State opens the 2024 campaign on Saturday, Aug. 31 against Akron. The Buckeyes are ranked No. 2 in the Associated Press preseason poll and are projected to win the Big Ten.
