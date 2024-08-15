Big Ten Daily (Aug. 15): Wisconsin Officially Names Starting QB
Wisconsin has made it official, Tyler Van Dyke will be the starting quarterback in 2024. Badgers offensive coordinator Phil Longo confirmed the decision on Wednesday.
Van Dyke transferred to Wisconsin after spending four seasons at Miami (Fla.).
"We have named Tyler Van Dyke our starter," Longo said. "We kind of see it as a 1A and 1B situation (with Braedyn Locke), as opposed to a No. 1 and No. 2. That's how well Braedyn has done here in camp.
"I think Tyler is pretty close mentally. He's where we'd like him to be. You always want to be better, I don't like any mistakes. That's our goal, to be perfect mentally. Because it's hard to be perfect physically."
Van Dyke had a stellar year at Miami in 2021, throwing for 2,931 yards and 25 touchdowns with just six interceptions. His production dipped over the last two years, but still proved to be a solid starter with the Hurricanes.
Now, he'll be tasked with leading a Big Ten offense.
"They named me the starter, but obviously we're still competing. I still have to go out there every day and do what I have to do," Van Dyke said. "It means the coaches believe in me, the players believe in me and I'm just glad they gave me this opportunity."
QB controversy at Iowa?
Coming into the 2024 season, it seemed like Cade McNamara would be penciled in as Iowa's starter. He earned the job a year ago, but was sidelined after playing just five games due to injury.
But news out of Iowa City is that McNamara hasn't looked as crisp as the Hawkeyes might like. Fortunately, Iowa added former Northwestern quarterback Brendan Sullivan from the transfer portal, provided some competition at the position.
Over the weekend, it was documented that McNamara struggled running the offense. Does that crack the door open for Sullivan to win the job before the start of the season?
Iowa finished last season averagng 234.6 yards per game — the worst production in college football. The Hawkeyes' 15.4 points per game ranked 132nd out of 133 FBS teams.
Figuring out the quarterback position is a must for the Hawkeyes entering 2024.
J.J. McCarthy's rookie season is over
Minnesota Vikings rookie quarterback and former Michigan star J.J. McCarthy will spend his rookie season on the sideline. He underwent surgery for a meniscus injury, which will force him to miss the 2024 campaign.
McCarthy suffered the injury in Minnesota's NFL preseason opener against the Las Vegas Raiders. He completed 11-of-17 passes for 188 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. He added 18 yards on the ground.
It's a disappointing start to McCarthy's NFL career. He was selected with the No. 10 pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. The Vikings took the former Michigan star hoping to find a long-term solution at quarterback.
Last season, McCarthy led Michigan to a 15-0 record and a national championship. He finished the year with 2,991 passing yards, 22 touchdowns and four interceptions while completing over 72% of his passes. He added 202 rushing yards and three additional trips to the end zone with his legs.
