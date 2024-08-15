College Football Playoff Committee Releases Dates, Times for 2024 Rankings Shows
The College Football Playoff selection committee has announced the dates and times for its rankings shows for the 2024 season. There will be six separate shows this year, as the field expands from a four-team to a 12-team bracket.
Per a release from the College Football Playoff, selection committee members met this week to review the schedule, selection process and protocols and finalized the list of members who will be recused from voting or discussions regarding certain teams.
"It is always great to get everyone together before the season starts to welcome our new members and review our procedures in detail,” said Warde Manuel, College Football Playoff committee chair and Michigan athletic director. “The work of the College Football Playoff selection committee has a solid foundation with its processes and protocols, and the committee members are looking forward to ranking the top 25 teams this season as we kick off the first year of the 12-team format.”
The first College Football Playoff rankings show will air on Tuesday, Nov. 5, which will come after Week 10 of the season. The final show will be broadcast on Sunday, Dec. 8, a day after Championship Saturday.
Here is the complete schedule:
- Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. ET (TV: ESPN)
- Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 9 p.m. ET (TV: ESPN)*
- Tuesday, Nov. 19 at 7 p.m. ET (TV: ESPN)
- Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 8 p.m. ET (TV: ESPN)
- Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. ET (TV: ESPN)
- Sunday, Dec. 8 at noon ET (TV: ESPN)
*Approximate start time. Rankings show will air between Game 1 and Game 2 of the State Farm Champions Classic (college basketball) in Atlanta.
Additionally, the selection committee made one other announcement regarding the upcoming selection process.
"One change was made to the CFP Selection Committee protocol for the upcoming season. With the expanded 12-team playoff format, the CFP Management Committee allocated spots in the playoff field for the five highest-ranked conference champions, emphasizing the importance of winning that title," the statement says. "Because that recognition is now embedded into the process, it was decided to remove the conference champion designation as a selection criterion when serving as a tiebreaker between comparable teams."
The College Football Playoff included just four teams from 2014-23. After 10 seasons, the field expands to 12 teams, which should create plenty of excitement for the upcoming season.
Related Big Ten stories
WISCONSIN SETTLES ON QB1: With only a few weeks until the first kickoff of the 2024 season, Wisconsin has named Tyler Van Dyke its starting quarterback. He spent four years at Miami. CLICK HERE
FINEBAUM CASTS DOUBT ON USC: Does Big Ten newcomer USC have a shot to reach the College Football Playoff? Paul Finebaum laughed at that thought and took some shots at coach Lincoln Riley. CLICK HERE
BIG TEN WINS 98 OLYMPIC MEDALS: The Big Ten had a strong showing during the 2024 Paris Olympics, as 98 athletes with conference ties earned a medal, including 27 golds. CLICK HERE
SIX BIG TEN TEAMS IN AP POLL: Six teams from the Big Ten were included in the 2024 college football preseason Associated Press poll. Ohio State and Oregon are the highest-ranked teams. CLICK HERE