Purdue Volleyball Sells Out Student Section in Under 30 Minutes
The hype surrounding the 2024 Purdue volleyball season is contagious in West Lafayette. Thursday morning, the athletic department announced that the student section — Boiler Block Party — sold out in record time.
It only took 22 minutes for students at Purdue to gobble up tickets for the 2024 volleyball season. In 2022, tickets were gone in two hours. Last season, it took just 40 minutes for students the purchase season tickets.
Purdue is coming off a strong 2023 campaign, finishing with a 23-9 record and a 15-5 mark in Big Ten play. The Boilermakers reached the third round of the NCAA Tournament.
WIth stars like Chloe Chicoine, Eva Hudson, Lourdes Myers and others all returning, there are a lot of high expectations for the Boilermakers. And, as you can tell, fans are already fired up about the start of the season.
While Holloway Gymnasium is considered one of the best volleyball environments in the conference, Purdue also announced that it will be hosting two matches at Mackey Arena this season. The Boilermakers will host Indiana (Oct. 19) and Wisconsin (Oct. 26) at the iconic basketball venue.
"It's time to take our Boilermakers back into Mackey Arena," Purdue coach Dave Shondell said. "The opportunity to grow our program - as well as our sport - is essential right now. Holloway is a special home, but for a few matches this fall, our team and Boilermaker Nation, must make Mackey Arena the best home-court environment in the land."
Purdue opens the 2024 volleyball season with the Stacey Clark Classic on Friday, August 30 vs. Kansas State at Holloway Gymnasium.
