Former Purdue Volleyball Middle Blocker Lourdes Myers Transferring to Big Ten Program
Former Purdue middle blocker Lourdes Myers is staying in the Big Ten. On Friday, the graduate transfer announced her commitment to Minnesota, where she'll have one season of eligibility to use.
Myers was one of four players from Purdue's 2024 roster to enter the transfer portal at the conclusion of the season. Outside hitters Eva Hudson and Chloe Chicoine, as well as middle blocker Lizzie Carr, also entered the portal.
Myers was the last player to announce her transfer destination. Hudson and Carr both committed to Kentucky and Chicoine announced her transfer to Louisville.
Last season, Myers was a starter at Purdue, averaging 1.28 kills and 1.08 blocks per set. She also owned a season hitting percentage of .356. She was part of a Boilermaker squad that finished with a 27-7 record, which included a 16-4 mark in Big Ten play and reached the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.
Minnesota finished the 2024 campaign with a 21-11 record and a 13-7 mark in league play. The Gophers reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament but were defeated by Kentucky.
