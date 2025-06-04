Purdue Basketball Offers Highly-Ranked Combo Guard in 2028 Recruiting Class
Purdue has extended an early offer to one of the top prospects in the 2028 recruiting class. On Wednesday, 6-foot-4 combo guard Xavier Skipworth announced that he received an offer from the Boilermakers.
Skipworth, who plays at The Bullis School in Potomac, Md., received an offer in the middle of a strong summer run with Bullis in the Capitol Hoops Summer League. Through his first five games, he's averaging 18.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game. That includes a 21-point, six-rebound effort in a win over Clarksville on Monday. He logged just 18 minutes on the court.
The Maryland guard is the second 2028 prospect to receive an offer from the Purdue staff recently. In late May, the Boilermakers offered 7-foot-2 center Dylan Betts, the younger brother of UCLA women's basketball star and reigning National Defensive Player of the Year Lauren Betts.
"Blessed and honored to receive an offer from Purdue University!" Skipworth wrote on X.
Skipworth received his first Division I offer on May 13, with Marquette showing interest in the talented prospect.
Skipworth possesses the ability to grab the ball off the glass and push the basketball off the floor. He's not afraid to take it coast-to-coast, using his length and size to finish at the rim. He also has a nice touch on his floater and can step back behind the three-point line.
Defensively, Skipworth's length gives him an advantage on the perimeter and allows him to protect the rim on drives. It's not his greatest strength, but he's capable of blocking shots and can also create turnovers with his size.
Coach Matt Painter and his staff have been busy during the spring on the recruiting front. Skipworth doesn't have to make a decision for quite some time, but it's someone to keep an eye on down the road.
Xavier Skipworth highlights
Related stories on Purdue basketball
CBS TABS PURDUE AS NATIONAL TITLE CONTENDER: What makes Purdue basketball a contender for the national championship in 2026? CBS Sports recently explained why there's a lot of hype around the Boilermakers. CLICK HERE
ERTEL CLIMBS IN RECRUITING RANKINGS: On3 recently updated its top 150 rankings for the 2026 recruiting class. Here's where Purdue recruit and talented guard Luke Ertel stands. CLICK HERE
SAMPSON SHOUTS OUT PURDUE FANS: Reflecting on Houston's Sweet 16 matchup against Purdue, coach Kelvin Sampson gave major props to the Purdue program and fans for the electric atmosphere at Lucas Oil Stadium in downtown Indianapolis. CLICK HERE