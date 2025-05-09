Purdue Basketball Extends Offer to 4-Star Guard, Top-50 Prospect in 2027 Class
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue coach Matt Painter and assistant PJ Thompson are getting a head start on the 2027 recruiting class. This week, the coaching staff extended an offer to four-star guard Kevin Savage, a native of Marietta, Ga.
The 5-foot-11 point guard confirmed his offer with a post on social media. Savage recently played for Game Elite in 3SSB Session I in Texas. Per Rivals.com, he averaged 8.3 points, 2.8 assists and 1.8 rebounds per contest across four games. His team went 4-0.
"Beyond blessed to receive an offer from Purdue," Savage wrote. "Thank you Coach Matt Painter & Coach PJ Thompson."
247Sports has Savage ranked as the No. 46 overall prospect in the 2027 recruiting class, earning a four-star rating. He has received nine other offers, with Alabama, Arizona State, Auburn, Cincinnati, Florida State, George Mason, Hampton, Ole Miss and UCF also expressing interest.
Savage has proven to be an efficient shooter from behind the three-point line but it also capable of taking defenders off the dribble. He doesn't bring a tall stature to the floor, but uses his shiftiness and quickness to get around defenders.
Purdue has extended offers to three players in the 2027 class with the recent offer to Savage.
Kevin Savage highlights
