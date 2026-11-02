2029 Purdue Basketball Target Drew Cabana Sets Visit Date

Drew Cabana, a rising prospect in the 2029 recruiting class, has set an unofficial visit to Purdue. The 6-foot-5 combo guard from Michigan has scheduled a trip to West Lafayette for Friday, Nov. 20, Purdue Boilermakers On SI confirmed.

Zach Smart was the first to report the news, and Purdue Boilermakers On SI confirmed Cabana's plans on Monday. The talented combo guard will be on campus when Purdue hosts Oakland at Mackey Arena. Tipoff for that game is set for 7 p.m. ET, and it will air on Big Ten Network.

Cabana received an offer from Purdue in July. He has also received interest from Creighton, Rutgers, Bowling Green and Ohio. Per Smart's initial tweet, Cabana is planning visits to Louisville and Iowa.

As a freshman at Chelsea High School in Michigan, Cabana put together an outstanding season. He finished the year averaging 21.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game. As a result, he earned Michigan Division II All-State second-team honors and was an honorable mention for MaxPreps.com's Freshman All-American squad.

Because it's so early in the 2029 recruiting cycle, Cabana currently does not have any ratings from 247Sports. However, he is considered among the best prospects out of Michigan, and interest in the 6-foot-5 is only growing.

Cabana is also fresh off a strong season on the 3SSB Circuit. He averaged 17.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while suiting up for Indy Elite.

"It really means a lot," Cabana told Purdue Boilermakers On SI about his offer back in July. "Growing up in Michigan, I've watched a ton of Big Ten basketball, and Purdue has always been really good."

Purdue has offered three players in the 2029 recruiting class

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter watches the action. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Matt Painter and his staff have been aggressive on the recruiting front with the 2029 class, identifying talent early in the cycle. The program has been high on Cabana early as a combo guard. The Boilermakers have also extended offers to two other prospects in the class, although one has already committed to Indiana.

Micah Mohler, a 6-foot-5 guard from Austin, Ind., committed to play for the Hoosiers in October. Purdue was one of four programs to extend an early offer to him, along with Evansville and Western Kentucky.

Purdue has also shown interest in 6-foot-11 center Mason Grivna out of Louisville. The skilled big man out of Kentucky has already received 15 scholarship offers, which include interest from Louisville, Iowa, Indiana, Auburn, Arizona State, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Ohio State, Texas Tech, Virginia Tech and Northwestern.

Right now, Purdue doesn't have any players committed in the 2029 recruiting class, though it's extremely early in the cycle.

It will be interesting to hear what Cabana thinks of Purdue after taking a visit to Mackey Arena in a few weeks. The matchup against Oakland is already sold out, which will allow him to see the iconic venue at its peak.

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