High School Football Season Begins Friday for Four Purdue 2027 In-State Commits

Football season is kicking off in Indiana this week. The IHSAA season begins on Friday, Aug. 21, and four future Boilermakers will be in action, giving fans a chance for fans to see what these Purdue commits have to offer.

Currently, Purdue has four in-state recruits who have already committed to the program: Kaleb Elkins (Warren Central), Izayveon Moore (Lawrence North), Ethan Reyna (Andrean) and Nick Schurman (Westfield). All four will be in action this Friday.

Below is information on each player, as well as the opponent, kickoff time and location for each of the four games.

Kaleb Elkins, DB (Warren Central)

Warren Central defensive back Kaleb Elkins poses for a photo. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Matchup : No. 5 Warren Central (6A) vs. No. 6 Center Grove (6A)

: No. 5 Warren Central (6A) vs. No. 6 Center Grove (6A) Kickoff time : 7 p.m. ET

: 7 p.m. ET Location: Center Grove High School in Greenwood, Ind.

Elkins is currently the highest-rated in-state player committed to Purdue. He has a four-star rating and ranks No. 387 overall, via 247Sports. The defensive back is coming off a 2025 campaign in which he accounted for 29 tackles, seven pass breakups and a pair of interceptions.

Warren Central finished last season with an 8-5 record and reached the semi-state round of the IHSAA tournament. Elkins is one of three Purdue commits named to The Indianapolis Star's 2026 Preseason Super Team.

Elkins was one of several players who committed to Purdue in June. Over the past two seasons, the defensive back has been responsible for 61 tackles, 14 pass breakups and eight interceptions.

Izayveon Moore, RB (Lawrence North)

Lawrence North’s Izayveon Moore poses for a photo. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Matchup : No. 1 Brownsburg (6A) vs. No. 4 Lawrence North (6A)

: No. 1 Brownsburg (6A) vs. No. 4 Lawrence North (6A) Kickoff time : 7 p.m. ET

: 7 p.m. ET Location: Lawrence North High School in Indianapolis

Initially committed to play at Miami (Ohio), Moore flipped his commitment to Purdue in early June. He's been an electrifying playmaker at the high school level, rushing for more than 1,000 yards in each of his first three seasons at Lawrence North.

Last year, Moore rushed for 1,587 yards and 30 touchdowns on just 167 attempts. He maintained a 9.5 yards-per-carry average while leading Lawrence North to a 7-3 season that ended in the first round of the IHSAA sectionals.

Moore was also named to The Indianapolis Star's Preseason Super Team for the 2026 campaign. He is a three-star prospect and ranked as a top-25 prospect out of Indiana.

Ethan Reyna, LB (Andrean)

Ethan Reyna is a linebacker at Andrean High School. | Ethan Reyna via Instagram

Matchup : No. 1 Andrean (3A) vs. Merrillville (6A)

: No. 1 Andrean (3A) vs. Merrillville (6A) Kickoff time : 7 p.m. ET

: 7 p.m. ET Location: Merrillville High School in Merrillville, Ind.

Reyna was the first in-state prospect in the 2027 class to commit to Purdue, making his announcement in May. The linebacker is considered a three-star talent and is the No. 19 player out of Indiana.

Reyna has been a dominant force for Andrean over the past two seasons, exceeding 100 tackles as both a sophomore and a junior. He has also accounted for 16 tackles for loss, six sacks and two interceptions over the past two years.

Andrean finished last season with a 13-1 record and won a state championship. The 59ers are ranked as the top team in the state in their class again this year.

Nick Schurman, OL (Westfield)

Westfield offensive lineman Nick Schurman poses for a photo. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Matchup : No. 2 Westfield (6A) vs. Homestead (6A)

: No. 2 Westfield (6A) vs. Homestead (6A) Kickoff time : 7 p.m. ET

: 7 p.m. ET Location: Homestead High School in Fort Wayne, Ind.

The third honoree of The Indianapolis Star's Preseason Super Team, Schurman plays for one of the top teams in Class 6A in Indiana. The 6-foot-4, 280-pound lineman held offers from multiple Big Ten schools, picking Purdue over Illinois, Indiana and others. He also announced his verbal pledge to the Boilermakers in June.

Westfield has reached the State Championship Game for its class each of the past two seasons, but has fallen just short. The Shamrocks finished 12-2 in 2025 and went 11-2 the previous year. They're expected to compete for a state title again in 2026.

Schurman is another three-star prospect in the 2026 recruiting class and is ranked as a top-20 player from within state lines.