Boilermakers Country

Jeff Brohm Swipes Purdue Football's Top-Ranked Prospect in 2026 Recruiting Class

After some back-and-forth between Purdue and Louisville, a talented Kentucky defensive lineman flipped his commitment back to Jeff Brohm and the Cardinals.

Dustin Schutte

Louisville Cardinals head coach Jeff Brohm walks through the Card march
Louisville Cardinals head coach Jeff Brohm walks through the Card march / Clare Grant/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

There was a time when Purdue fans hoped Jeff Brohm would win recruiting battles. But those days are gone, and the former Boilermaker head coach has swiped the top-ranked prospect from his former team's 2026 class.

Josiah Hope, a top-400 overall prospect in the 2026 recruiting cycle, flipped his commitment to Louisville this week after previously pledging to Purdue. He was the highest-ranked player committed in Purdue's class at the time of his announcement.

"After reconsidering my commitment to Purdue University, I am decommitting and I commit back to the University of Louisville," Hope wrote in a social media post.

Jeff Brohm, head Louisville football coach, eats corn flakes that were tossed at him after their win against Washington
Jeff Brohm, head Louisville football coach, eats corn flakes that were tossed at him after their win against Washington / GABY VELASQUEZ/ USA TODAY / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This marks the third time Hope has committed to a school in the last two months. The defensive lineman gave his initial pledge to Louisville in early June. Just a few weeks later, he flipped his commitment to Purdue after taking a visit to West Lafayette. Now, he's back where he started.

Hope is ranked as the No. 390 overall prospect in the 2026 recruiting class, and the No. 45 defensive lineman, per 247Sports. He's considered a top-five player in Kentucky.

Purdue now has verbal commitments from 19 prospects in the 2026 class, which ranks 50th nationally. Louisville sits at No. 33 in the recruiting rankings.

Related stories on Purdue football

FISCH TALKS WALTERS HIRE: Washington's Jedd Fisch explained at Big Ten Media Days why having a former head coach on staff is so important in today's era of college football. CLICK HERE

CIGNETTI RESPONDS TO ODOM: Last week, Purdue coach Barry Odom took a shot at Indiana's nonconference scheduling philosophy. At Big Ten Media Days, Curt Cignetti provided a response. CLICK HERE

PURDUE PICKED TO FINISH LAST: There's not a lot of optimism surrounding the Purdue football program entering the 2025 season. A media poll projects the Boilers finishing at the bottom of the conference again. CLICK HERE

Published
Dustin Schutte
DUSTIN SCHUTTE

Dustin Schutte is the publisher of ''Purdue Boilermakers on SI.'' He has more than a decade of experience covering the Big Ten. Follow Dustin on X at @SchutteDustin.

Home/Recruiting