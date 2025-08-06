Purdue Among 10 Schools Still in Play For 4-Star Forward
Colben Landrew, one of the top prospects in the 2026 recruiting class, has narrowed down his list of schools to 10. Purdue is the only Big Ten program that remains in consideration for the 6-foot-6 forward out of Marietta, Ga.
Landrew took an official visit to Purdue on June 24. He still has six more official visits scheduled, up through November. Along with the Boilermakers, other teams receiving consideration are Auburn, Alabama, Texas, Georgia, Louisville, UConn, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, and Texas A&M.
Landrew is a bigger guard who could also move over and play a smaller forward in certain situations. He's capable of knocking down the three-point shot, but has also shown the ability to finish through contact at the rim. The 6-foot-5 senior is also not a flashy dunker, but he's more than capable of throwing it down on a lob, in transition, or on a put-back rebound.
During the 2024-25 season at Wheeler, Landrew averaged 18.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game. Wheeler won the Class 6A state championship in Georgia.
Colben Landrew highlights
