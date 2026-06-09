Purdue Commit Isaiah Hill Gets USA Basketball Camp Invitation

Isaiah Hill's next stop in his basketball journey is Colorado Springs. The Pike (Ind.) center and 2027 Purdue commit is one of 36 players who has earned an opportunity to try out for USA Basketball's U17 National Team this summer.

Hill, a five-star prospect in the 2027 recruiting class, will take part in training camp, which begins on June 13. He will work towards becoming a member of the U17 National Team, which is competing in the FIBA U17 Men's World Cup.

The event is scheduled for June 27 through July 5 in Istanbul, Turkey.

Hill is one of 10 players from the 2027 recruiting class who has been invited to training camp. Though the tryouts will include 36 players, only 12 will make the roster to travel for the FIBA event next month.

Pike's Isaiah Hill (30) rejects the shot taken by Plainfield's Landon Gilliatt (13). | Gary Brockman-For Indy Star / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

News of Hill's spot in Colorado Springs comes at the conclusion of Indiana All-Star Week. The Purdue commits was a member of the Indiana Junior All-Star Team, playing in two games during the week. He played against the Kentucky Junior All-Stars on May 31, and suited up against the Indiana Senior All-Stars on June 3.

Hill scored in double figures in both games, dropping 15 points, grabbing seven rebounds and blocking three shots in a 109-99 win over the Kentucky Junior All-stars. He followed that up with a 12-point, five-rebound performance in a 105-100 loss to the Indiana Senior All-Stars.

During his junior season at Pike, Hill averaged 12.3 points, 9.7 rebounds and 4.3 blocks per game. The Red Devils finished with a 23-4 record and regional the regional round of the IHSAA Boys Basketball Tournament.

Pike was defeated by Mt. Vernon 57-54 in that game, led by fellow Boilermaker and 2026 commit Luke Ertel.

Purdue has had success with USA Basketball

Purdue Boilermakers center Daniel Jacobsen (12) dunks the ball. | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

The Purdue basketball program is no stranger to USA Basketball. Since 2015, seven different Boilermakers have suited up for the U19 Men's National Team. Yes, Hill is trying out for the U17 squad, but the point still remains that several players in the black-and-gold have represented the country.

Caleb Swanigan (2015), Carsen Edwards (2017), Trevion Williams (2019), Caleb Furst (2021), Jaden Ivey (2021), Myles Colvin (2023) and Daniel Jacobsen (2025) all played for the U19 Men's National Team.

In that span, no other school has had more than four players on the USA Basketball U19 roster.

Last summer, two members of Purdue's current roster participated in the FIBA U19 World Cup. Jacobsen was a member of Team USA and Omer Mayer suited up for Israel. Mayer also played in the FIBA U20 EuroBasket.

Jacobsen averaged 6.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game, helping Team USA to a gold medal. In the U19 World Cup, Mayer averaged 20.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest.

Although it's not the U19 team, Hill has an opportunity to be the next Boilermaker to find success on the international stage.

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