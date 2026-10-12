Purdue Flips 2027 In-State Linebacker After Back-to-Back Big Ten Wins

The good news keeps rolling in West Lafayette. After ripping off a pair of Big Ten wins over Illinois and Minnesota, Purdue flipped a Bowling Green commit. Wesley Summersett, a skilled prospect out of Berne, Ind., announced his verbal pledge to the Boilermakers on Monday.

"After a lot of thought and consideration, I have decided to flip my commitment from Bowling Green State University to Purdue University," Summersett wrote on X. "I am grateful for the opportunity to play at the next level. Thank you to everyone who has helped me get to this point. Boiler Up!"

Summersett was recruited by Purdue defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Kevin Kane. He initially committed to Bowling Green in June. He took a visit to Purdue on Sept. 12, when the Boilermakers hosted Wake Forest.

The South Adams High School standout also received offers from Louisville, Miami (Ohio), Colgate and Dartmouth.

After a lot of thought and consideration, I have decided to flip my commitment from Bowling Green State University to Purdue University! I am grateful for the opportunity to play at the next level. Thank you to everyone who has helped me get to this point. Boiler Up! @Coach_Odom… pic.twitter.com/Bjxi7ywkZs — Wesley Summersett 3⭐️ (@wes_summersett) October 12, 2026

A 6-foot-2, 200-pound prosepct, Summersett has been a two-way player at South Adams. During the 2025 season, he accounted for 1,562 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns as a junior. On the defensive side of the football, he was responsible for 65 tackles, six tackles for loss, an interception and three forced fumbles.

Last season, South Adams enjoyed a 10-4 season, which included a trip to the semi-state round of the IHSAA State Football Tournament. This year, the Starfires sit at 6-2 with just one regular-season contest remaining on the schedule.

Summersett does not have any star ratings or rankings, per 247Sports. He becomes the 17th prospect in the 2027 recruiting class to commit to Purdue. He is the fifth in-state pledge for head coach Barry Odom and his staff.

How will recent success help recruiting?

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Barry Odom. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Odom and his staff have worked hard to bring in better talent from both the high school ranks and through the transfer portal. Early this season, it looked like that might be an issue moving forward because of the 1-3 start.

However, a pair of victories over Illinois and Minnesota and a 3-3 record might be the indicator future recruits need that things are turning around in West Lafayette. There is still a long way to go for this program, but success certainly becomes appealing to high school players.

Since his arrival in December 2024, Odom has spoken adamantly about Purdue emphasizing high school recruiting. He wants a strong foundation in place that prioritizes high school athletes and retention. The Boilers would love to complement that with quality pick-ups from the portal.

Summersett became the second in-season recruit Purdue has gained in 2026. The Boilermakers also landed three-star Center Grove quarterback Oscar Sloan, a member of the 2028 recruiting class.

Will we see an influx of verbal commitments if the Boilermakers rattle off a few more victories this season? With Purdue finding success on the field, it will be interesting to monitor the recruiting impact for the rest of the year.

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