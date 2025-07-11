Boiler Banter Podcast: Purdue Basketball Housekeeping, Football Scheduling and More
It may be summer, but there's still plenty to talk about when it comes to Purdue sports. This week, Purdue Boilermakers on SI writer and publisher Dustin Schutte discusses several different topics on the latest episode of the Boiler Banter Podcast.
On the basketball front, guard Omer Mayer remains in Europe, playing with Israel for the FIBA U20 EuroBasket. Five-star forward Cameron Williams has rescheduled his official visit to Purdue, Boilermaker great Carsen Edwards is on the move, and the date for the Alumni Game has been set.
As for football, Schutte poses the question about Purdue's scheduling model. Should Purdue continue scheduling tough nonconference opponents? Or should the Boilers follow Indiana's model, and try to secure wins against three lower-level opponents each year?
Links mentioned in podcast
- How to Watch Omer Mayer in FIBA U20 EuroBasket — CLICK HERE
- Cameron Williams Reschedules Official Visit — CLICK HERE
- Carsen Edwards Signs With New EuroLeague Team — CLICK HERE
- Purdue Football Fan Day, Basketball Alumni Game Date — CLICK HERE
- Volleyball Schedules Three Matches at Mackey Arena — CLICK HERE
Related stories on Purdue sports
5-STAR PROSPECT RESCHEDULES PURDUE VISIT: Cameron Williams, the No. 10 prospect in the 2026 class, has reportedly rescheduled his official visit to Purdue. The 6-foot-11 forward is a complete player and would be a huge addition for the Boilermakers. CLICK HERE
PURDUE FOOTBALL RECRUITING UPDATE: Coach Barry Odom and his staff have been active on the recruiting trail this summer. Here's an updated look at Purdue football's 2026 class and Big Ten ranking. CLICK HERE
BOILERS PLAYING 3 MATCHES IN MACKEY: The Purdue volleyball team announced it will head to Mackey Arena for three matches during the 2025 season. The Boilermakers played two matches there in 2024. CLICK HERE