One of the top targets on Purdue's radar in the 2029 recruiting class was in Mackey Arena for Purdue's 95-49 win over Oakland on Friday night. The Boilermakers left quite an impression on Drew Cabana, a 6-foot-5 combo guard from Michigan.

Cabana took an unofficial visit to Purdue on Nov. 20, watching the Boilers set a program record with 21 made three-pointers while pummeling Oakland. But that was just part of why the 2029 guard enjoyed his trip to West Lafayette.

"I loved my visit. It was great to be able to spend so much time in the gym with the team and coaches," Cabana told Purdue Boilermakers ON SI. "I was able to see what they do for pregame, and I was also able to take the time to talk to all the coaches."

Purdue extended an offer to Cabana in July. It is one of five Division I programs to show interest in the Michigan guard, along with Creighton, Rutgers, Bowling Green and Ohio.

A star at Chelsea High School, Cabana had an outstanding freshman campaign. He concluded his first season averaging 21.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game. That earned him Michigan Division II All-State second-team honors and was an honorable mention for MaxPreps.com's Freshman All-American squad.

Cabana also plays for Indiana Elite, an AAU program known for producing high-caliber college prospects.

Based on conversations with Purdue's coaching staff, Cabana believes that his basketball IQ and versatility is what stands out.

I think the coaching staff thinks I fit in their program beacuse I'm a smart player who tries to make the right reads and play the game the right way," he said. "I can create for others and score."

Cabana's Mackey Arena experience

Drew Cabana holds the basketball. | Drew Cabana on Instagram (Drewskiii1212)

Mackey Arena is labeled as one of the most intimidating environments in college basketball. Cabana had the opportunity to take in the experience on Friday night.

"Mackey was crazy loud. It was such a cool atmosphere," he said. "I can see now why teams say it's hard to play there."

The Boilers played arguably their best game of the season while Cabana was in the gym. Maybe it wasn't a top-10 showdown or a Big Ten matchup, but he had the opportunity to experience the environment when everything is going Purdue's way.

As much as the Mackey experience left an impression on Cabana, what stuck with the guard more was the culture that head coach Matt Painter has built in West Lafayette. Having the chance to be around the coaches and players was the highlight of his unofficial visit.

"The thing that really stood out was being able to be in the team locker room before and after the game and getting to hear Coach Painter talk to the team," Cabana said. "They have a great culture. I really liked it."

Cabana visited Purdue a few days after taking a visit to Michigan. He is also working on unofficial visits to Iowa and Louisville.

Get top Boilermakers stories, expert analysis, and can't-miss moments straight to your inbox for free by signing up for the Purdue Boilermakers on SI newsletter!