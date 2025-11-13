Where Purdue's 2026 Recruiting Class Ranks Following Sinan Huan's Commitment
Purdue added a big commitment to its 2026 recruiting class on Wednesday, both literally and figuratively. The Boilermakers received a pledge from 7-foot-1 center Sinan Huan, who is ranked as one of the top-100 prospects of his cycle.
Huan is a four-star center who attends Georgetown Prep in Maryland. He is ranked as the No. 81 overall player in the class, per 247Sports. He was the fourth player to sign his National Letter of Intent with Purdue, along with guards Luke Ertel and Jacob Webber, and forward Rivers Knight.
With Huan's commitment, Purdue's 2026 recruiting class now ranks second in the nation, per 247Sports. The Boilermakers trail only Kansas in the rankings, though there's likely to be some movement as players continue to commit to schools.
Here's a look at the current top 10, per 247Sports (Thursday, Nov. 13):
- Kansas Jayhawks
- Purdue Boilermakers
- Missouri Tigers
- Oklahoma State Cowboys
- Michigan State Spartans
- Florida State Seminoles
- Pitt Panthers
- Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Wake Forest Demon Deacons
- Gonzaga Bulldogs
Purdue Basketball's 2026 Signees
Sinan Huan
- Position: Center
- Height: 7-foot
- 247Sports ranking: No. 81
- Star ranking: 4-star
- What Painter said: “Sinan gives us exactly what we were looking for in the center position. He is a player that can change the game on the defensive end, not just blocking shots but by being a deterrent in the lane. He has an absolutely huge upside in terms of playing inside and outside. What really drew us to him is giving us another big presence to go with Daniel (Jacobsen) and Raleigh (Burgess). We knew we needed help on the frontline after losing Oscar (Cluff), Trey (Kaufman-Renn) and Liam (Murphy) and we are really excited about his upside on both ends of the floor.” (via PurdueSports.com)
Luke Ertel
- Position: Point guard
- Height: 6-foot-1
- 247Sports ranking: No. 41
- Star ranking: 4-star
- What Painter said: "I don't know if I've ever seen a high school guy that we've taken with more intestinal fortitude. Just a determined player, tough, hard-nosed, gets after it, picks you up full court, birddogs the basketball. He's really improved his arsenal in terms of shooting the basketball. Not just catching and shooting, but getting to his pull-up, getting to bodies, bouncing off bodies, being able to make floaters and runners. He's put a lot of time into his game."
Jacob Webber
- Position: Small forward/shooting guard
- Height: 6-foot-6
- 247Sports ranking: No. 72
- Star ranking: 4-star
- What Painter said: "Jacob Webber gives us great positional size as a guard. He's probably the best move-and-shoot guy in the country. Great size, has an uncanny ability to be able to sprint in and get his feet organized and be able to twist all in one motion and shoot from 25 to 28 feet, and do it consistently. He's just an absolute weapon on the court, you have to give him a lot of attention, and you have to stick with him."
Rivers Knight
- Position: Power forward
- Height: 6-foot-8
- 247Sports ranking: No. 209
- Star ranking: 3-star
- What Painter said: "We were very fortunate to get Rivers Knight. He didn't play this past summer. Good size, quick release, prolific shooter, also. A guy who can really stretch the defense, and I think that's a very important thing at that four position ... I think having a guy like Rivers, who has range to 25 feet and can consistently knock down shots, is really going to help you. I think he has more to him as a player."
