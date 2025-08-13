Former Purdue WBB Coach Lin Dunn Honored by WNBA's Indiana Fever
The Indiana Fever bestowed a high honor upon former coach and general manager Lin Dunn on Tuesday night. The former Purdue women's basketball coach was the first recipient of the Inspiring Women Award, receiving the honor during Tuesday night's WNBA game between the Fever and Dallas Wings.
Dunn, who led the Fever to their lone WNBA championship in 2012, coached the franchise from 2008-14 and served as the general manager from 2022-24. She is currently in an advisor role for Indiana.
"I am so honored, just to be acknowledged after the 55 years that I've invested in empowering women and I think about all the women's shoulders that I've stood on that have helped pave the way for me to be here today to accept this award," Dunn told WTHR 13 in Indianapolis.
The award will carry Dunn's name moving forward.
"To have this award carry my name moving forward is truly humbling," Dunn said. "I hope it continues to spotlight the many women doing extraordinary things in our communities and beyond."
Dunn coached at Purdue from 1987-96, posting a 206-68 record during her time in West Lafayette. She guided the Boilermakers to three Big Ten titles, seven NCAA Tournament appearances and a trip to the Final Four in 1994.
Dunn is one of the pioneers of women's basketball and has been an excellent representative of the sport across the state of Indiana.
